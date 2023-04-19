After Massive Disney Failure, Chris Evans Will Make Surprise Return

After a massive failure with Disney, the future of Chris Evans has reportedly been revealed in a big way.

Chris Evans made waves last summer when his newest movie, an animated film by the name of Lightyear (2022) made its way into theaters. The movie, which was supposed to tell the story of the “real-life man” who inspired the toy Buzz Lightyear, did not bring back Tim Allen to voice the character and, rather, elected to go in a different direction with Chris Evans.

Unfortunately for Disney and Pixar, the movie bombed in epic proportions at the box office. Evans’ film lost Disney a grand total of $106 million, and it was clear that fans were not pleased with the movie, which was just one of the major Disney animated films to lose millions of dollars last year.

Though the film itself was a major loss, there has been no shortage of fans who have wanted to see Chris Evans return to another portion of The Walt Disney Company to play one of his iconic roles. While there have been rumors that Evans could return to Marvel Studios as Steve Rogers / Captain America– even make a surprise appearance in Anthony Mackie’s (Sam Wilson) Captain America: New World Order (2024)– nothing has been confirmed.

Instead, Evans recently announced that the next movie we’ll see him in would be one called Ghosted (2023), a film he’ll star alongside Ana De Armas that will be distributed by Apple TV.

For Evans’ next “big screen” project, however, we might have to look a little deeper.

GFR recently reported that Evans is in talks to play a part in a Hungry Hungry Hippos movie. The film is being developed following in the footsteps of Battleship (2012) and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) as board games and IPs that have been developed into movies.

Hungry Hungry Hippos is a tabletop game that was first introduced by the toy company Hasbro in 1978. The game is designed for two to four players, and the objective is to collect as many marbles as possible with your plastic hippopotamus by pressing a lever on its back to make it “eat” the marbles.

The exact plot of the movie hasn’t been revealed at this time, but it certainly would be interesting to see Chris Evans as the “leading man” in a film of this sort.

