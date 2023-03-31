‘Captain America: New World Order’ Reportedly Bringing In HYDRA-like Team of Villains

More news is being revealed about the story that Captain America: New World Order (Captain America 4) will be concerned with. We already know that Harrison Ford will be taking on the role of President Ross, along with the return of Betsy Ross (Liv Tyler). This could mean we will see the Red Hulk, which has not yet been confirmed. However, Marvel insider Jeff Sneider revealed that a new team of villains is coming into the fold for the new sequel.

One of the most prominent characters rising in the MCU is Julia Louis Dreyfus’s, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Fontaine has been making her rounds through Marvel properties, including Falcon and the Winter Solider (2021), Black Widow (2021), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Fontaine is also said to be the leader or significant part of the Thunderbolts team.

She is a significant player that matters to Phases 5 and 6, and a new scoop is circling that includes Fontaine’s even more expansive role for Captain America: New World Order.

Jeff Sneider revealed on The Hot Mic Podcast that Fontaine would lead the HYDRA-like villain team, Serpent Society. The Serpent Society is a group of mercenaries and villains that operate underground. They have worked with HYDRA, Kingpin, and A.I.M. They also go by Seprent Solutions in the real world to throw off that it is a criminal organization.

Even more interesting is that this Serpent Society team led by Fontaine will search for a more robust metal than Vibranium. Rumors are the metal in question will be Adamantium, which everyone knows is what makes up the skeleton of Wolverine. The precious metal is also a considerable part of the X-Men, which could be how the team is finally brought into the MCU.

This would also make sense considering the issues that Fontaine brought up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as the Wakandans and Atlanteans were the only two in possession of Vibranium.

Kevin Feige has mentioned the Serpent Society, but only as a joke. Marvel’s head honcho did mess with fans and stated that Captain America 3 would be called “Serpent Society.” This was before he revealed that the film would follow the events of Civil War. Still, this could be a long time in the making, and the Serpent Society coming into the fold now makes a lot of sense.

Marvel movies were better when HYDRA was behind some of the most nefarious practices. The Serpent Society could be how Kingpin factors into becoming Mayor of New York in Daredevil: Born Again and how Hugh Jackman is brought back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Jackman might not be portraying Wolverine past the Deadpool sequel, but the Adamantium hunt could be featured in that movie, bringing together a vast connection in Phase 5.

The “New World Order” could directly relate to The Leader working for or creating the Serpent Society, which would make a lot of sense. Either way, Captain America 4 is shaping to be a huge hit.

Are you excited to see the Serpent Society in Captain America 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!