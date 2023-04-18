Chris Evans and an MCU Cameo? The Former Captain America Reveals All

Chris Evans back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

For years, the two fan-favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). Between them, they had some of the best movies of the entire franchise and certainly were two of the most engaging heroes with complex backgrounds, story and character arcs, and resolutions. It’s only natural that fans would want them back after their exit.

Following Avengers: Endgame (2019), fans were saddened to see Tony (Downey Jr.) passing away and Steve (Evans) retiring as a centenarian. Almost immediately thereafter, however, fans were dead set that the duo would return. Rumors were flying about Tony (Downey Jr.) being the AI for Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) glasses or that Old Man Steve (Evans) would be the new Stan Lee, making cameos in each film.

Of course, none of these theories have panned out, and while homages have been paid to both heroes, they haven’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe beyond the occasional picture or flashback. Still, fans are hopeful. With the opening up of the Multiverse, many fans have hoped to see the return of these beloved characters, even if they’re played by different actors!

Despite the passage of four years, it’s still something that’s on the mind of many fans and many in the industry, including those that interview these stars. In a recent interview covered by The Direct, Chris Evans was asked that very question: would audiences see him make a cameo and return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again? His response:

“Oh man, you know, as much as I would love to. That was such a special time in my life. I’m very precious with the character, That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it…To come back, it would have to be for the right reasons, right timing. It feels a little too soon. Anthony Mackie is Captain America right now. There are other stories to tell. For now, we ended on such a good note. I would be too worried about tarnishing…”

So, while it seems he’s open to the idea, it won’t be for a while, at least. Evans has been very adamant about allowing Anthony Mackie to take center stage as the new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and these comments reflect that very idea. Though fans would love to see Steve Rogers (Evans) return even for a cameo, his time in the spotlight is over…for now, at least!

Fans looking for their Captain America fix in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can look forward to Captain America: New World Order (2024), which stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader, Shira Haas as Sabra, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. The movie will be Mackie’s second outing as Captain America and, presumably, Harrison Ford’s first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

