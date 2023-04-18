Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackman’s Wovlerine Is “Completely New” In Deadpool 3

The news that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine has been out for months now, but more Deadpool 3 details are slowly leaking out. Interestingly, Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds recently revealed the vast changes coming for Hugh Jackman’s most beloved character.

One of the biggest questions around Deadpool 3 was who would be joining Reynolds and Jackman. The first confirmed returning character was Leslie Uggams as Blind Al. The roommate of Wade Wilson has always been a fan-favorite. Karan Soni’s Dopinder was also confirmed to return, reuniting Deadpool with his hilarious taxi driver.

It was also revealed that Stefan Kapicic would return as Colossus, and Morena Baccarin would be coming back as Vanessa. However, despite the rollout of casting announcements, not much has been revealed about the plot of the MCU movie.

There have been plenty of rumors, including that Deadpool 3 will combine with Loki and the TVA. The rumored plot states that Deadpool goes back in time to rescue Logan, who has died. This naturally draws the ire of the TVA, unleashing Loki and Mobius against the Merc with the Mouth. None of this plot has been substantiated in any way, but it does sound exciting.

Though Ryan Reynolds and Marvel have been tight-lipped about this new sequel, Reynolds recently revealed some exciting details about how Hugh Jackman was lured into playing Wolverine again, including how his character will be changed.

Reynolds was speaking to ET Canada when he stated, “And what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he’s left behind that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he’s really excited to do.”

What’s interesting about Reynolds’s response is that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine as “something completely new.” We will all find out how and why Wolverine is new when a trailer eventually comes out, which is likely not to happen until the end of this year.

Hugh Jackman must have heard something worthwhile to return to a character he had sworn off, or rather, one he planned never to play again. Ryan Reynolds also indicated back in September that the Logan character that died in Logan was something far removed from what we will see in Deadpool 3.

That revelation and the above interview match up, meaning we might see Jackman’s Wolverine be something we have not yet seen. Though we expect the character to remain surly, he could be more gentle (doubtful) or even more violent. The latter is something that would make more sense.

If Deadpool can be ripped in half by an annoyed Juggernaut, we expect Wolverine will stab Deadpool in the face with his claws numerous times. This is just speculation, but something we could certainly see happening.

Marvel likes to be as secretive as possible regarding their titles, so we are likely many months away from hearing about the confirmed plot of Deadpool 3. Still, it is fantastic that Ryan Reynolds is willing to tease fans more about what we can expect from Jackman’s Wolverine reprisal.

Are you excited to see Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in Deadpool 3? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!