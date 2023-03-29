‘Deadpool 3’ Confirmed To Bring Back Two Fan-Favorite Characters

Deadpool 3 is currently shaping up, as the world is patiently waiting for the introduction of the Merc with the Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been plenty of rumors and fan casting since Hugh Jackman signed on to return as Wolverine, including Ryan Reynolds stating he wants the original X-Men to reprise their roles for his next venture and the movie combining Loki by bringing in Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), and Jonathan Majors (Kang). However, apart from the rumors, two fan-favorite characters are now confirmed to be returning.

The Deadpool franchise has brought in some rather unsavory and hilarious characters, including TJ Miller’s Weasel, Juggernaut, Cable (Josh Brolin), and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand). However, two more important characters to Wade Wilson are returning and will subsequently be indoctrinated into the MCU.

Blind Al and Dopinder Return

Deadline has learned exclusively that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are returning as everyone’s favorite sidekicks, Dopinder and Blind Al. Blind Al is the blind and wise-cracking roommate of Wade Wilson, who seems to be impervious to the constant barbs thrown out by the most annoying Marvel superheroes.

Dopinder is also a great character who happens to come across Wade Wilson, who cannot fly, which is the running gag. Instead of running around the world like most superheroes, Wade Wilson must use public transportation like the rest of us. Dopinder is always the voice of reason, though he finds himself at the behest of an anti-hero that usually brings death with him.

Blind Al and Dopinder returning is fantastic to keep the continuity going for the Deadpool franchise, but there is someone a bit more critical that has yet to be confirmed. Though she essentially died in the second film, Vanessa has yet to be mentioned in the new sequel’s plans.

Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa has been an essential part of the story for both movies, including the sole reason why Wade Wilson wants to travel back in time using Cable’s time machine in the second film. We would imagine that she should somehow be involved in the third film, though she is still missing from any rumors or announcements.

‘Deadpool 3’ Rumored Plot

The idea of time traveling will still be prevalent in the third film if the rumors are said to be true. Lewis Tan, who portrayed Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, shared a plot that indicates how Wade Wilson is going to use time travel which draws the ire of the TVA.

Deadpool is going to steal Cable’s time machine so that he can head back in time to save Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) from dying. This kicks the entire story off, how he is thrust into the Multiverse and how the TVA gets involved. These are all just rumors currently, as we are sure Marvel will keep the sequel’s plot under careful guard, so take this information with a grain of salt.

However, the rumors that Loki will crossover with Deadpool are gaining traction now that this plot has been circling the internet. We would love to see that all this is true, as it would make for a hilarious story.

