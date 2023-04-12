‘Deadpool 3’ Confirms Return of More Fan-Favorite Characters

As Deadpool 3 gears up to start production, Marvel has announced the return of more beloved characters for the third film in the franchise.

The next Deadpool installment will mark the introduction of the titular character Wade Wilson to the MCU, along with the return and MCU introduction of Wolverine as Hugh Jackman will reprise his famous role. So far, everyone has been pretty tight-lipped about what the film’s story will be, but recent announcements considering the cast have fans pretty excited about the potential.

Not only has Hugh Jackman been confirmed as Wolverine, but Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are also set to return to their roles as Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively. Dopinder is the taxi driver tasked with driving Deadpool and his compatriots around, considering Deadpool has no powers of transportation. Blind Al is Wade’s sarcastic and blind roommate, who quickly became a fan-favorite for giving just as good as she got from the Merc with the Mouth.

Deadline has just confirmed the return of two more characters for Deadpool 3, Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade’s girlfriend Vanessa, and Stefan Kapicic, who plays the mutant Colossus. Wade’s love for Vanessa was a major plot point in the second film, essentially serving as the catalyst for the entire story. Although Vanessa was technically killed in the sequel, last minute reshoots were added to revive her character, so hopefully fans will continue to have good news in the third film.

Colossus was first introduced in Deadpool 2 (2018) as the voice of reason and logic that served as a tie-in to the X-Men franchise. Considering this will also be not only the introduction of Wolverine but also Colossus to the MCU, it could mean that Marvel is making its way to incorporating the X-Men in the future as well.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, has stated he wants the original X-Men to eventually reprise their roles as well as seeing more of a crossover with other MCU characters. While it doesn’t seem likely at this point in time with the direction the MCU is currently going, it’s certainly possible that Deadpool will have more of a presence as the MCU continues to grow.

What do you think about these characters returning? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!