Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Parts Ways With Talent Manager and Public Relations Manager

Things continue to look grim for ‘Kang: The Conquer” star Jonathan Majors as more news has come out regarding him parting ways with more Hollywood partners.

What’s Going On With Jonathan Majors?

Marvel and Creed III (2023) actor Jonathan Majors was arrested last month on several charges. Now, new details have been released regarding the potential charges and the victim’s state following the incident on that March Saturday.

Jonathan Majors, known chiefly for his villainous role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang The Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and various other Marvel Studios projects, was arrested by New York police Saturday morning on March 25.

Since his arrest, everyone but MARVEL has dropped him due to these allegations. Not too long ago, Majors’ attorney released some text messages that could help prove his innocence regarding that incident from last month.

Hollywood Drops Marvel Star

Now, trouble continues to rise for the once famous and rising Hollywood star.

Variety recently reported that Majors had been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360, and former public relations manager, the Lede Company.

Deadline was the first to report on this breaking news as news media outlets began to spread the announcement on social media and Google.

No News From Marvel

No news has been released regarding Majors or if MARVEL will eventually drop the star and completely cut ties with him.

Rumors have been circulating regarding Kang being recast by MARVEL, but that news is not official at this time.

With so much speculation rising out of this breaking news regarding Majors’ future career (if any), it might be just a little bit more time until he is entirely dropped by Hollywood, even though the allegations against the actor have yet to be proven true but any court of law.

My thought is simple: anyone is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. With so much news coming out with Majors getting dropped by Hollywood left and right, his career might be over.

What are your thoughts on Jonathan Majors: do you think it's fair for all this to be going on without an actual verdict yet?

