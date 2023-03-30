Jonathan Majors Denies Allegations; Tries to Prove Innocence Through Text Messages

Jonathan Majors denies allegations as more information continues to pour out regarding his weekend arrest at an apartment complex in New York City. Now, it seems new evidence from Majors’ lawyer might just prove that the actor is innocent. Let’s find out.

What Happened to Jonathan Majors Over the Weekend?

Marvel and Creed III (2023) actor Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend on several charges. Now, new details have been released regarding the charges and the state of the victim in question following the incident that occurred Saturday. Jonathan Majors, known chiefly for his villainous role in the MCU as Kang The Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and various other Marvel Studios projects, was arrested by New York police Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded to a 911 call from inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea. The victim informed Police that she was assaulted by the actor, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD. Police also stated that the 33-year-old actor was handcuffed without issues or hassle and had cooperated with authorities. The victim sustained a few minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and appeared to be in stable condition. Majors is pleading innocent to the alleged assault.

Video Evidence Found: Is This Enough for Jonathan Majors?

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement indicating that he is “completely innocent” and that Jonathan is the “victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Majors’ attorney also stated that the victim likely had “an emotional crisis.”

According to Majors’ attorney, there is video evidence clearing him of all alleged charges, including:

“video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place. Witness testimony from the driver and others saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Now, further evidence has emerged indicating that Majors could be, telling the truth, and did not participate in the allegations against him. Let’s continue.

Jonathan Majors Denies Allegations: Here Are The Text Messages

The Direct was able to get a statement from the lawyer of Jonathan Majors. Criminal Defense Lawyer Priya Chaudhry continued her original ideas, telling the media that Majors is innocent. Chaudhry further mentions that Majors made the 911 call to the Police as he was concerned for the woman’s mental health.

Chaudhry mentioned how Major’s arrest was part of an NYPD protocol that required it under certain circumstances. She says that Majors’ girlfriend later sent text messages admitting that she used “physical force against” Majors.

Majors’ attorney then goes on to say the following:

“She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition. These are those messages, redacting the woman’s name for her privacy.”

The text messages were recovered and sent to The Direct for people to see what occurred that fateful night. Check out the text below:

The texts seem to clearly outline the truth of what happened that night. Hopefully, more evidence continues to surface in the hopes that the actor will find peace of mind as the allegations against him continue to be discussed across social media and news outlets.