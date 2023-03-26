Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Claims Actor is the Victim

Yesterday, news spread like wildfire of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) star Jonathan Majors being arrested for domestic abuse and assault, which led to a string of inappropriate Creed III (2023) jokes online. Today, his defense lawyer made a statement on behalf of Majors, emphasizing his innocence.

As many may know by now, after the news broke, a representative of Majors released a statement claiming the actor had “done nothing wrong” and that they were looking forward to clearing his name.

A recent statement by Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ defense lawyer, echoes the same claims. Chaudhry says her client “is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

Chaudhry went on to say, “all the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever.” She added, “unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

The evidence Chaudhry is referring to is video footage from the vehicle where the alleged incident took place, along with two eyewitnesses giving their claims to the police as well.

While Majors has been released from holding, and the charges are most likely on their way to being dropped, the damage has already been done regarding his reputation. Many took to Twitter to make jokes or rude comments on the matter.

seeing the jonathan majors news and responding with:

a) creed jokes

b) “i knew he was bad” (you don’t know him)

c) “omg he broke my heart & betrayed me” (you don’t know him)

d) “sounds like a lie”

e) concern for the MCU is pretty demented/parasocial/inhumane in the wake of DV. — anna maría (@onlyannamaria) March 26, 2023

Majors, who is 33, is considered an up-and-coming actor, although he has landed some major roles in the past few years. Majors’ first significant role in a feature film was in 2017’s Hostiles from director Scott Cooper, and his breakout role was in the indie film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019).

Now only time will tell what will come from this arrest, whether he is innocent or not, from both sides of the situation. Inside The Magic will continue to follow the story as it develops.

