Jonathan Majors Loses U.S. Army Ad Following Assault Allegations

Jonathan Majors is going through a rough time as the current big baddie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been accused of horrific assault charges. We broke the news that Majors was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman in New York City. The woman in question is said to be his girlfriend, and the pair argued over Majors’s phone, which led to him allegedly smacking her in the face.

Related: Major Marvel Star Arrested For Assault and Strangulation

The woman was said to have visible marks on her body and face. However, Majors and his legal team have called these allegations “false,” aiming to “clear his name” immediately. Though the actor was taken into custody on Saturday morning, he was released.

More reports will likely come out today, indicating that he did assault this woman or that it’s a big misunderstanding. Either way, the fallout of these reports has now begun.

Following the news of these assault charges, the U.S. Army has already sprung into action and cut ties with Jonathan Majors. Majors was featured in an ad for the military organization, which has now been pulled from airing.

Laura DeFrancisco, a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, stated: “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors, and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

The ad in question was being played during the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, costing roughly $2.2 million to air during this highly televised event.

There is no telling what other companies and sponsorships will drop Jonathan Majors, but we imagine that more will follow soon.

Should Majors be convicted of these crimes, it could cause a massive issue for the future of the MCU. Majors is currently portraying Kang the Conqueror, the big villain meant to carry through to the end of the Multiverse Saga.

Related: Jonathan Majors Reveals What He Knows About the Future of His Character In the MCU

Disney and Marvel are certainly two companies that will not stand idly by when crimes of this nature have been levied against one of its main stars. We will update everyone as more details about this Jonathan Majors case become available.

Do you think Jonathan Majors will lose more sponsors? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!