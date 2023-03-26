New Details Released Following Jonathan Majors Arrest

According to New York authorities, Marvel and Creed III (2023) actor Jonathan Majors was arrested this weekend on several charges. Now, new details have been released regarding the charges and the state of the victim in question following the incident that took place Saturday.

Jonathan Majors, known chiefly for his villainous role in the MCU as Kang The Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and various other Marvel Studios projects, was arrested by New York police Saturday morning.

According to authorities, Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded to a 911 call from inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea.

The victim informed police that she was assaulted by the actor, according to a spokesperson for the NYPD. Police also stated that the 33-year-old actor was handcuffed without issues or hassle and had cooperated with authorities.

The victim sustained a few minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and appeared to be in stable condition. Majors is pleading innocent to the alleged assault.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement indicating that he is “completely innocent” and that Jonathan is the “victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.” Majors’ attorney also stated that the victim likely had “an emotional crisis.”

According to Majors’ attorney, there is video evidence clearing him of all alleged charges, including:

“video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place. Witness testimony from the driver and others saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Early Sunday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office reported that the actor was arraigned on a complaint involving misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment. Major has been released on his recognizance, which a judge ordered on Saturday night. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

Following these allegations, the United States Army suspended its TV ad campaign featuring the actor intended to target a younger audience. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office stated the termination of the contract, saying the Army is “deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest.”

The Army Enterprise Marketing Office continued the statement by saying the following:

“While Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

Majors’ acting career is one for the record books, as his rise to fame has been shorter than most. His breakout film was The Last Black Man In San Francisco (2019). This is a developing story as more information regarding the victim and the events of that night will unfold over the next few days. Come back to Inside The Magic for the latest information regarding this story.