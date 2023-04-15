‘Spider-Man’ Series Officially Replaces Peter Parker With Iconic X-Men Super Hero

If you are used to seeing Peter Parker as the iconic web-slinger, get ready for a mutant to take over and be Spider-Man in this new upcoming series.

Marvel has a lot of people take on the mantle of Spider-Man. Fans usually know Peter Parker as the iconic web-slinger, but Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, and several other variants have taken over the role in the past few decades. Even in mainstream media, other versions of Spider-Man have started to grace the big screen, such as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), which showed off several Spider-Man variants and is now getting a sequel coming later this year called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Now the MCU has Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), with a rumored sequel coming next year, but Sony or Marvel have been very quiet on what to expect for Spider-Man 4. Amazon is also making some new projects centered around different Spider-Man characters meaning that fans will have lots of different stories about the web-slinger to watch.

Marvel Comics, on the other hand, just announced a new series with Spider-Man with Nightcrawler as the titular hero in a limited series called “Uncanny Spider-Man.” DiscussingFilm shared the news online yesterday:

Marvel Comics announces that Nightcrawler will be taking on a new identity as the Uncanny Spider-Man. The story will play out in ‘UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN’, a five-issue limited series from writer Si Spurrier and artist Lee Garbett.

Marvel Comics announces that Nightcrawler will be taking on a new identity as the Uncanny Spider-Man. The story will play out in 'UNCANNY SPIDER-MAN', a five-issue limited series from writer Si Spurrier and artist Lee Garbett. pic.twitter.com/59msoVBnNK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2023

One thing that’s unique about Marvel Comics that the MCU can never do is crossovers like this. Anything related to Spider-Man on the big screen must include Sony, and for someone like a famous X-Men character to take up the mantle as the web-slinger for a few episodes would be cool in live-action but a nightmare to develop for Marvel Studios. This is why Spider-Man characters don’t appear in too many projects outside of the movies with Tom Holland because it’s just too hard to get Sony’s permission and cooperation.

Marvel Comics loves to include super heroes in different roles and team up with many different characters, but the MCU can’t do this very well. Over the years, Disney has gotten better about acquiring movie rights to more Marvel Super Heroes, but even the X-Men still haven’t been seen in the MCU.

Fans who love Nightcrawler might want to grab this series and see how Nightcrawler does as Spider-Man, but it’s only wishful thinking to believe that Marvel Studios could pull this off in like five years. The X-Men still have a few years before their official debut, and there’s no confirmation that Marvel will include Nightcrawler in the first roster for the mutant super hero team.

Do you plan to read the new Uncanny Spider-Man series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!