Fans Rejoice as ‘Spider-Verse’ Character Revealed as Trans Ally

Miles Morales in the Spider Verse

Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) just dropped, stirring up excitement for the upcoming film. The trailer was full of Easter eggs and shows Miles teaming up with other Spider-Man variants in an effort to save the multiverse. The trailer also features the return of Gwen Stacy as the only female Spider-Woman of the variants.

Spider-Gwen looking down at Miles Morales
Credit: Sony Pictures

She was first introduced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) as the one who found Miles and introduced him to the other Spider-Men. The sequel has been described as “a love story between Miles and Gwen” by producer Amy Pascal, although the trailers haven’t focused on that as a major plot point yet. However, the latest trailer caught the attention of some eagle-eyed viewers, primarily in a “blink and you miss it” shot.

Towards the end of the trailer there’s a shot of Gwen in her room and above the door is a trans pride flag with the words “protect trans kids” written on it. The shot has gained major attention on Twitter, with the majority of people excited at the prospect of a transgender Gwen. “I’m begging you what ally is gonna have this in their room” ask a couple of posts as a means of confirming she’s likely not just an ally, with the majority of people excited at the prospect of a transgender Gwen.

Spider-Gwen
Credit: Marvel

Most of the posts sharing the discovery are primarily positive, with several of them expressing support and excitement over Gwen either being trans or non-binary. “You’re going to stand there and tell me spider Gwen doesn’t have trans girl rizz that’s off the charts” states another post. One comment claimed they finally felt vindicated for always pointing out that her suit has a trans flag color palette. While it could just be background that isn’t addressed or referenced in the actual film, the brief flash of support is enough to get members of the LGBTQ+ community excited at the prospect of seeing a trans Marvel character or major ally on screen.

What do you think about the possibility of Across the Spider-Verse’s Gwen Stacy being trans? Share your opinions in the comments below!

