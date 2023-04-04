The new trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man project has just dropped — and it’s revealing something fans have been eager for.

Spider-Man has been a favorite superhero of many comic book fans for decades. For a long time, the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been a symbol of the streets of New York City where he resides, fighting supervillains while managing his responsibilities to life, family and friends. The immensely popular Marvel Comics superhero has been adapted for the screen not once, not twice, but three times in recent memory.

Because Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man as a cinematic property, a fortuitous agreement with The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios, allowed the various versions of Spider-Man/Peter Parker portrayed by Tobey Maguire (from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies), Andrew Garfield (from The Amazing Spider-Man), and most recently Tom Holland (in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s interpretation of young Peter Parker) were all brought together for the first time in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). This was made possible due to the Multiverse Saga storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), delighting both Marvel fans and movie-goers with high octane Spidey action amidst the backdrop of multiple universes smashing into each other.

Sony’s Spider-Verse has been expanded in recent years with their first outing, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), shattering records during its theatrical release. It has garnered numerous accolades, including Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars, Critics Choice, and Golden Globes that year. Previously, there were talks of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire returning to explore the Spider-Verse, possibly even incorporating the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other universes, which would open up possibilities for Marvel’s future.

But now, that seems even more likely as a special cut of the new sequel’s trailer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is showing us more than the regular US trailer does.

What is the new trailer showing us about the beloved Spider-Man variants?

Well first off, the official trailer has dropped, showing us a stunning look at the new Spider-Man project. Coming out under Sony who own the Spider-Man intellectual property, Sony Pictures Animation brings us stunning visuals that will surely rewrite the state of the animation industry as we know it — just like their first outing in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Just as we predicted before that Tom Holland might feature somehow in this Spider-Man movie, this trailer shows us explicit references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of Spider-Man — with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker referenced at 1:14 of the video. It starts by showing the audience the daily life of Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) Spider-Man, living his life as a teen in Brooklyn, New York — and putting his parents, Jefferson Davis (Brian Tyree Henry) and Rio Morales (Luna Lauren Vélez) into a state of great concern. Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara is introduced as a leader of the Multiversal gang of the best Spider-People, and firstly expresses frustration at a Spider-Man variant from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Earth-199999:

Don’t even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd on back on Earth-199999!

Those in the know will be aware of the fact that for many years, the MCU has been deemed “Earth-199999” in official comics lore. While the recent MCU outing, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness calls the MCU “Earth-616”, that’s often been reserved for “Prime Earth” in the Marvel Comics and not the MCU — so we’ll have to see if the MCU sticks to that. But for all intents and purposes, the Earth-199999 reference and the chaotic events of Spider-Man: No Way Home are made very, very apparent to the eagle-eyed viewer. But that’s not all!

You may be wondering — what about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? Well, they turn up in a different cut of this new trailer, specifically the International Trailer released by Sony Pictures Releasing Australia. It’s an interesting cut of the official trailer for sure, with the entire thing beginning with voiceovers from Maguire, Garfield and Holland variants, and brief shots of respective their Spider-Man logos before fading to black and beginning with Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, introduced as “one Spider-Man” who “will change his destiny”, after the sacrifices of the previous three.

This is the first explicit reference from Sony about these “real life” film variants of Spidey, and it has huge implications for the future of the Spider-Man character, and even the MCU. On top of it meaning that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse might truly feature these beloved Spider-Men in the movie itself, it more confirms that all of these Spider-Man variants do actually exist at the same time. This essentially flings the door wide open for even more crossovers in the future, with the worlds of film and animation colliding — perhaps indicating a truly explosive Avengers: Secret Wars come 2026 and the Multiverse Saga’s Phase Six.

Watch the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse International Trailer in full here:

What do you think about Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland showing up in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The upcoming movie by Chris Miller and Phil Lord will feature a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he navigates his future following the explosive and universe-shattering events of Into the Spider-Verse. Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen, while Jake Johnson returns as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man. Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez will also make a comeback as Jefferson Davis (Miles Morales’ father) and Rio Morales (Miles’s mother), respectively. Joining the cast are Oscar Isaac (who also starred as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley in 2022’s Moon Knight) as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae as a pregnant Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman, and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, a character whose body is covered in interdimensional portals.