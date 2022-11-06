The holy trinity of Spider-Man actors may be back once again, and sooner than you think!

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has long been an icon of the New York City streets he calls home, battling supervillains and balancing responsibility — the massively popular Marvel Comics superhero has even been adapted to the screen not once, not twice but three separate times in recent memory. These multiple iterations came from the fact that Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man as a cinematic property, and in a serendipitous deal made between Sony and The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios, the Spider-Man/Peter Parker variants played by Tobey Maguire (from Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man universe movies), Andrew Garfield (of The Amazing Spider-Man fame), and most recent Tom Holland (the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on young Peter Parker), Marvel fans and movie-going audiences managed to catch all three coming together for the first time in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) thanks to the Multiverse Saga storyline within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Now, there are rumors that the newly-found Spider-Friends may make their way into an upcoming Spider-Verse project by Sony.

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming project, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), developed in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment, is scheduled for release next June 2. With a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham — the former two of LEGO Movie (2014) and 21 Jump Street (2012) fame, and the latter having written for Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) — the new Spider-Verse flick promises to pack huge laughs and stunning action in another web-slinging classic.

The first movie in the Spider-Verse franchise, Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) broke records when it first debuted in cinemas. It has a multitude of accolades under its belt — the Marvel film won Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars, Critics Choice and Golden Globes that year. Now, it appears that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might return to journey Across the Spider-Verse once again, and even bring the Marvel Cinematic Universe and other universes into contact with other, paving the way for the future of Marvel.

According to The Cosmic Circus, the three Spider-Man actors are allegedly in talks with Sony to star in a role in the upcoming project Across the Spider-Verse. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is allegedly returning, according to “a number of sources”:

In addition, we have now learned that more Spider-heroes are set to make their appearance in this film, and this time, they’re quite familiar to us all. The Cosmic Circus has learned, via a number of sources, that two of the Spider-Men set to appear in the upcoming Spider-Verse sequel are Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man and the Spider-Man from the highly popular Playstation game of the same name.

While Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire might be joining in Across the Spider-Verse, or sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse:

According to one source, there have been discussions about incorporating Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men as a cameo. Although according to our source, it is not confirmed whether they will be added in for Across the Spider-Verse or be saved for the next sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

What will Across the Spider-Verse be about?

This new movie will follow young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) navigating his future after the explosive and universe-crumbling events of Into the Spider-Verse. Hailee Steinfeld returns as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman/Spider-Gwen, as does Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man, while Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Vélez come back as Jefferson Davis, Miles Morales’ father and Rio Morales, Miles’s mother, respectively. Oscar Isaac (who also starred as as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley in 2022’s Moon Knight) will play Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Issa Rae will be a pregnant Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman and Jason Schwartzman as the Spot, whose body is covered in interdimensional portals.

Because of the Multiversal nature of this Spider-Verse story bringing various Spider-People together, it makes total sense that Maguire, Garfield and even Holland might be returning for another Marvel romp — and even further beyond!

Are you excited for Across the Spider-Verse? Do you think it’s likely that Maguire, Garfield and Holland join the Spider-Verse crew? Share your thoughts in the comments below!