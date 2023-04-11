Tom Holland Has A Bizarre Connection With ‘The Mandalorian’

Tom Holland hasn’t appeared in the popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, but one of his family members did in the recent episode, Chapter 22, “Gun For Hire,” as a special cameo.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin ends up spending time with quite a few celebrities. After seeing Jack Black and Lizzo appear in The Mandalorian, it’s hard to remember the other fun cameos in the series. Christopher Lloyd appears as Helgait, and Din and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) join this ensemble of celebrities for a fun adventure.

While the Star Wars series nears its Season 3 finale, Chapter 22 takes some time to focus on a new world and tell a story full of fun easter eggs. The Prequel Trilogy gets some love as the series brings B1 Battle Droids and B2 Super Battle Droids into live-action. One Mandalorian cameo most fans didn’t realize was actually set at the very beginning of the episode.

As Axe Wolves and his Mandalorian army track down a pirate, fans see the Quarren leader has a secret lover, a Mon Calamari boy. In Star Wars lore, both aliens tend to be enemies more than allies, which may surprise fans seeing the Mon Cala boy with the Quarren Captain. Funny enough, Tom Holland’s brother, Harry Holland, is the Mon Cala boy, which Star Wars Holocron points out online:

Did you know? The Mon Calamari Viceroy’s son in Chapter 22 of #TheMandalorian is played by Harry Holland, Tom Holland’s younger brother. Check out other easter eggs, references, & trivia facts from the latest episode of The Mandalorian here: https://t.co/T3EHXtRlL1 pic.twitter.com/lCp7xchzlf — Star Wars Holocron @ SWCE (@sw_holocron) April 9, 2023

While the Viceroy’s son has a few moments in the series, it’s hilarious that Harry Holland ended up in Star Wars before landing a role in the MCU. Funny enough, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) had a scene with Harry Holland as a criminal, but the scene had to be cut, leaving his younger brother out of the movie.

Many actors from Marvel and other franchises have already landed a role or cameo in The Mandalorian or other shows, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Holland takes a break from Spider-Man to play a fun role in Star Wars. In the meantime, fans will have to remember the odd time when Harry Holland beat his famous brother to the Star Wars universe.

