‘John Wick’ Director Wants to Recruit Robert Downey Jr. For the Sequel

Though John Wick director Chad Stahelski has stated that he wants to “give John a rest,” Lionsgate might force him and Keanu Reeves to return sooner than expected. The idea was that Wick might be retired for the foreseeable future, except when he appears in the Ballerina spinoff movie. Though Stahelski is trying to move on, he gave a laundry list of stars he would want in John Wick 5, including the biggest MCU star: Robert Downey Jr.

Interestingly, Stahelski told a charming story about how a superstar like Halle Berry made it into John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. Apparently, the actress has been enthralled by the previous entries and called Stahelski to tell him she would be in his movie. She said she would meet with him, which she did the same day. Though the director didn’t have the script together, Berry told him to write the script, and she would be in it.

We are not sure if that would be the same case for the superstars that Stahelski wants to be in John Wick 5 eventually, but that would also make for quite a fantastic story if they were to follow the same path Berry did.

Among the list of superstars that Stahelski named, one of the biggest is Cillian Murphy. The actor was a massive movie star before he rose to superstardom for portraying Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Murphy is also set to star in the new Christopher Nolan epic Oppenheimer.

Stahelski also named Colin Farrell, Charlize Theron, and Michelle Yeoh.

When speaking about the possibility of RDJ to The Direct, Stahelski stated, “There’s a lot, I mean, there are so many great people out there, man. If Robert Downey happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out.”

We assume that by sitting in his chair, he means having a meeting somewhat similar to what happened with Berry; only we think Stahelski would be the one trying to convince RDJ to be in his movie.

Stahelski also named Peter Dinklage and Sean Bean, adding, “Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

We would have to agree that Robert Downey Jr. is quite magical, and being able to work with him is likely something that most creators want in their careers. We would argue the real magic would be seeing RDJ and Keanu Reeves side by side. That would arguably be one of cinema’s biggest team-ups or battles.

We are not sure what will happen with John Wick 5, but Chad Stahelski is preparing to get back to writing the proposed sequel a bit sooner than he had expected. Adding any of the mentioned actors would be amazing, but we would love to see Robert Downey Jr. appear in a John Wick movie.

