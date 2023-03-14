Keanu Reeves Is Done With ‘John Wick’

As they say, “all good things must come to an end.” Despite how hugely popular Keanu Reeves is, and the John Wick franchise has been, it appears the man is ready to give the character a rest.

Related: James Gunn’s DCU Might Already Include Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to release later this month and will serve as the potential last time we are going to see Reeves suit up and take down bad guys with more carnage than most horror movie slashers. Despite the fifth movie already being greenlit, director Chad Staheleski has provided a depressing update for the potential next film.

Staheleski was interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter when asked if he has plans for a fifth movie, as he has been going back and forth between the idea for months now.

According to Staheleski, “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute.”

The interesting note about this quote is that Staheleski says that he and Reeves are done for “the moment.” At the same time, it may take some time for us to see Reeves return to the character, which also gives fans a glimmer of hope that the John Wick franchise will continue at some point in the future.

Everyone knows that the John Wick franchise has exploded into one of the most popular, and Keanu Reeves is a beloved man. That means that the new chapter is likely to go “kooky.”

However, it appears that Staheleski and Keanu Reeves are done with the franchise for now. That’s not to say that they will not come back to revisit this epic story, but it might be a few years before we see John Wick grace movie screens in his solo adventure.

We say solo adventure, as it has already been confirmed by Reeves himself that he plans to reprise his most beloved character in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The new movie will star Ana de Armas as a ballerina who is on a quest to kill the people responsible for the death of her family.

From rumors, it appears that Armas’s character will be taught or seek out John Wick so that she can learn from the “world’s most dangerous assassin.”

Armas might also have a setup part in John Wick: Chapter 4, as the movie, is set to be the longest in the franchise.

Related: Keanu Reeves Wants to Steal Iconic MCU Role

Keanu Reeves is also vying to join the MCU, which he has spoken about for quite some time. He could want to move on from the John Wick franchise to join the Marvel or DC franchise. He has been linked to roles like Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and Batman.

Are you sad to see Keanu Reeves end his time as John Wick? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!