‘The Continental’ Teaser Shows How the ‘John Wick’ Universe Can Exist Without Keanu Reeves

Just yesterday, Peacock decided to drop a couple of teaser images for the brand-new John Wick spinoff, The Continental. Now, the streaming service decided to hype up fans more by releasing the first teaser trailer of the series, showcasing how the franchise can exist without Keanu Reeves.

There is no mistaking that the reason the John Wick franchise has been so successful is because of Keanu Reeves, however, the world of these assassins is full of lore that can be explored plenty. That is certainly the case, as The Continental is set to showcase what the hotel was like in 1970s New York, and how Winston Scott came to be the leader of this hub of assassins.

Winston Scott is one of the most important figures in the John Wick franchise, and he is portrayed by Ian McShane. Scott does everything he can in the mainline series to keep his honor intact, while also helping John Wick, who appears to be like a son to him. Playing Winston in this prequel is Colin Woodell, who is shown briefly in the teaser trailer, which you can see below:

Though not much is known about what is exactly happening in the trailer, we do know that The Continental will show Winston’s harrowing journey through the criminal underground, and how he chooses to rise above as its de facto leader. Joining the younger Winston Scott is a younger Charon, who will be portrayed by Ayomide Adegun. Charon was also a notable figure in the mainline movies and was portrayed by the late and great Lance Reddick.

The above trailer is quite interesting, and it matches up with the teaser images, as we are going to be seeing a violent affair. There are plenty of action sequences, gunplay, and a katana, meaning that we are likely going to see some fantastic choreographed fights.

Though Keanu Reeves is the star of the franchise, this new spinoff series showcases a world that can be traversed without having to include Reeves. Granted, fans would be plenty pleased to see if Winston takes in a younger Wick, though we are not counting on that happening. Reeves is scheduled to appear in the Ballerina spinoff movie, so we will have to be patient for that release.

Even more interesting is the release date has also been revealed, and the spinoff series is going to be coming out soon.

‘The Continental’ Is Coming Soon

Per the above trailer, Peacock has announced that The Continental will be released in September of this year. This refutes the many reports that the series would release in the same year that Ballerina was. Ballerina is slated for a June 2024 release.

This is great for a couple of reasons. One: it means the world will get more John Wick content for two years straight. Two: the response from this new spinoff series could push Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick soon.

Director of the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski, did state that he and Reeves were “done” with the character for now. However, he also did state that the reception of the new movie could lead to a fifth chapter being a bit more fast-tracked. Either way, the world of John Wick is going to be expanded in the next two years.

