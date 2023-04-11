John Wick Spinoff Series Has Revealed Its First-Look Image

John Wick: Chapter 4 has captivated the world, and the movie has officially passed the $300 million mark at the box office. The Keanu Reeves-led sequel also boasts a 94% critic and audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The franchise will have two spinoffs released next year, and the spinoff series has revealed a bloody first-look image.

The first spinoff set to release next summer is Ballerina, which follows Ana de Armas, a female assassin under the tutelage of The Director, a character portrayed by Angelica Houston in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). The Director trains ballerinas, who are also a sect of world-class assassins. Not much is known about the spinoff movie other than Armas plays a woman out for revenge, and she could be trained by none other than Reeves’s Wick.

The second spinoff is set to premiere in the fall of 2024 and will be a series that goes deeper into the world of the hotels that act as the headquarters of the assassins in the John Wick universe. The Continental will stream exclusively on Peacock, and the streaming service has decided to tease fans with a new image of the series.

PREPARE TO BE FLOORED pic.twitter.com/fvxGLEU1Kw — Peacock (@peacock) April 11, 2023

The image showcases an elevator panel with a “C,” which is the logo for The Continental. What makes it interesting is the blood splatter that is across the buttons. This means the series will feature many action sequences, usually jam-packed in the John Wick movies. The ominous “prepare for check-in” tagline could also indicate that things might be slightly different for the hotel during this period.

What we know about The Continental is that the series will feature a younger Winston Scott, who Ian McShane portrays in the John Wick movies. Winston is the head of the New York Continental Hotel, and it can be assumed this series will detail how he gained control of the hotel.

The series is said to cover real-world events like the Great Garbage Strike and how the mafia gained notoriety in America in the 1970s. Though the John Wick universe has mostly felt like a superhero world, as Wick continually defies physics when engaging in battles with other assassins, grounding The Continental in real-world events could make the universe seem far more real.

Mel Gibson is the big star of the series, as he will portray someone named Cormac. Colin Woodell is set to portray the younger Winston Scott, and Ayomide Adegun will portray a younger Charon. Charon is portrayed by the late Lance Reddick in the mainline series.

Considering the new series takes place in the 1970s, we would assume that it won’t involve John Wick. However, considering Winston and John’s relationship in the mainline series, we could see a young and impressionable John appear in the series. This is just speculation, but that would be interesting if it happened.

The Continental will premiere on Peacock in the fall of 2024.

