‘Percy Jackson’ Series Moving Forward After Death of Lance Reddick

The new Percy Jackson and The Olympians series has yet to premiere on Disney+, but with the passing of their Zeus, Lance Reddick, they have already run into a casting dilemma for future installments. Nevertheless, the show must go on, and a second season has already been confirmed.

Earlier this month, John Wick actor Lance Reddick died due to natural causes. Fans of the upcoming Percy Jackson adaptation were devastated to hear the news and were curious to know if the sudden tragedy would affect the series.

Rick Riordan, the author of the Percy Jackson series, took to his blog to reveal that the series is already moving forward into the pre-production for season two, which will incorporate the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters.

“We have started work on the writers’ room for season two. This does not mean the second season has been green-lit yet,” Riordan explained, emphasizing the word “not.” He went on to say, “it’s too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone expects a second season to happen if all goes as planned.”

Seeing how the first season won’t likely be released until 2024, it is indeed too early to call this official, but one thing is certain, the show is moving forward and will have to deal with any casting issues later on down the road. Riordan also expressed his condolences for Reddick’s passing last week on his blog, saying, “he could not have been more wonderful and welcoming.” Riordan added that Reddick’s energy on set made him “perfect for the king of the gods.”

As the writers start to develop the story structure for the second season, fans will have to wait a while longer before they can check out the first season. In the meantime, moviegoers can see one of Lance Reddick’s final performances in John Wick 4 in theaters now.

