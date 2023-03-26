‘John Wick’ Spinoff Sets Release Window, Keanu Reeves Returning

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally released, and the anticipated sequel is already living up to the hype. The Keanu Reeves-led action film has been racking up box office numbers worldwide. The film currently has $138 million in global sales, making it a record-breaker for the franchise. Those numbers are also a post-covid record for Lionsgate studios. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake stated that the studio is “not done” with the John Wick character and even revealed a release window for Ballerina.

Ballerina is meant to continue the John Wick franchise, or rather, it’s intended to expand the universe. The new spinoff movie will star Ana de Armas in the lead role, and the film will also feature Keanu Reeves returning as John Wick. This is especially exciting considering that director Chad Stahelski stated he and Reeves are “done” with the character for now.

However, in a separate interview for Entertainment Weekly, Reeves stated: “Yeah, I got to work with Ana de Armas and the director Len Wiseman, and they had a great script, and John Wick has a small part to play in it.”

‘Ballerina’ Eyes Early 2024 Release Window

During the interview with Joe Drake, he did reveal when the world can expect to see this new John Wick spinoff. According to Drake, Lionsgate is eyeing a summer or spring release date in 2024 for the Ballerina spinoff to be released.

Also, the spinoff series that covers the organizational hubs that the assassins of the world use will be released in the fall of 2024. Drake revealed, “The episodes are nearly finished.” The series was initially meant to debut on Starz but has since moved to Peacock. The spinoff series will be titled The Continental and set up the history of the hotels that Ian McShane’s Winston runs in the John Wick movies.

This means that both The Continental and Ballerina spinoffs will release in the same year and expand more about the mythos of this assassin-filled world that John Wick lives in.

What is ‘Ballerina’ About?

Not much is currently known about the entire plot of the new spinoff, but we do know that Ana de Armas will portray an assassin in the employ of The Director. Angelica Houston portrayed the Director, and she was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Armas’s character is said to seek revenge on those who killed her family, and the rumor is that John will train her. The plot of Ballerina is said to take place between John Wick Chapters 3 and 4.

Despite Keanu Reeves wanting to step away from these movies, he will be appearing at least one final time in this Ballerina spinoff. We hope he gets a couple of years to relax before wanting to get back to this franchise. Lionsgate has already greenlit John Wick 5, though we are unsure if that will happen. At least we see the man return in some small way to this spinoff.

