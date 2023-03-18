Disney+ Continues Downward Spiral, Several Projects Indefinitely Delayed

Disney+ has been struggling as a streaming platform for months.

When Disney+ was first released in 2019, it was met with mixed excitement. Some people were annoyed at the fact that they would have to pay for another streaming service in order to watch Disney movies that had been pulled off of Netflix, Hulu, and other sites. Other reactions were positive, excited to see one site where they could watch pretty much every Disney (or Disney-owned) film or show in one place.

It’s also led to several Disney+ originals and has become the number one place for Disney films to be released after a short theatrical run. The MCU and Star Wars have seen a lot of success on the platform with several series coming from the platform that expand on the cinematic universes that have already been created. However, Disney+ has seen some criticism lately from fans.

With the amount of shows they’ve put out over the last couple of years alone, fans are starting to suffer from viewing fatigue, especially the MCU series with Star Wars starting to see the same decline. Disney+ has been struggling to make the service profitable, losing thousand of subscribers within the last year. In a possible response, the company has changed several release dates of their upcoming shows.

Disney+ has changed some of their upcoming release dates:#WhatIf S2 from 'Early 2023' to 'Coming Soon'#Loki S2 from ‘Summer 2023' to ‘Coming Soon’#AgathaCovenOfChaos from ‘Winter 2023’ to ‘Coming Soon’#Tiana from ‘2024’ to ‘Coming Soon’#Moana from ‘2024’ to ‘Coming Soon’ pic.twitter.com/CoSGw26Gro — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) March 16, 2023

Tiana and Moana were announced in 2020, both with original release dates of 2022. While Moana has had no major updates about production or scheduling, Tiana has seen several changes, from 2022, to 2023, to 2024. Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Loki, and What If…? were all slated for releases throughout 2023, with Season 2 of What If…? originally scheduled to be released in early 2023. Loki Season 2 was supposed to follow up Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Loki and Mobius work to repair the broken timelines. Agatha was a much-anticipated spinoff of WandaVision, and was supposed to provide a backstory to the fan-favorite villain.

Now, each of these shows, along with several others, have changed to “Coming Soon.” No official reasoning for the delays have been given, but fans are hopeful it means that Disney is listening to viewer complaints and is slowing down their production in an effort to provide better quality shows instead of as many shows as they can release within a year.

