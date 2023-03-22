’90s Icon Reprises Role as Disney Princess

Disney made a massive reveal today as further developments towards the new Descendants sequel were announced. Not only are the offspring of the studio’s iconic heroes and villains returning for yet another Disney Channel Original Movie, but it’s also receiving a star-studded blast from the past as Cinderella and Charming.

The Descendants series has a huge selection of famous faces portraying live-action versions of Disney’s heroes and villains, including Kathy Najimy as the Evil Queen and Kristen Chenoweth as Maleficent. However, ’90s kids are going to be emphatically ecstatic as Cinderella and Charming have been cast with some familiar faces.

It’s Possible!

Anyone who grew up with the Wonderful World of Disney on ABC will remember Disney’s adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The studio pulled out all the stops in this famous musical production with an all-star cast that included the likes of Whitney Huston, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jason Alexander, to name a few.

However, the lead roles of Cinderella and her Prince portrayed by Brandy and Paolo Montaban were easily two of the most memorable performances in the entire TV movie. While the musical was only recently put on Disney+, it’s not the last time we’ll see the pair.

Cinderella Gets Decked Out For Descendants

Before Lilly James became Disney’s live-action Cinderella, pop/R&B star Brandy was the golden standard. Not only that, but Brandy’s portrayal was a landmark event for the company as she was technically the first black Disney princess before Kida or Tiana were ever put to animation.

Instead of adapting the original 1950 variation of the character, Disney has subverted expectations and brought Brandy back. This might be primarily directed at the parents of preteens watching Descendants, but its honestly refreshing to see this interpretation return to the screen, even if it’s just on Disney+. With any luck, it won’t be the last time we get a ’90s throwback of this caliber.

