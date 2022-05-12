Disney Confirms Another ‘Descendants’ Movie Is In the Works

Disney Channel’s Descendants instantly became a favorite when the first film hit Disney Channel in summer 2015. Ever since, two more movies were released — Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 — as well as Descendants: Wicked World, an animated series. Disney also recently released Descendants: The Royal Wedding last summer.

The franchise stars Dove Cameron (Mal), the late Cameron Boyce (Carlos), Sofia Carson (Evie), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Mitchell Hope (Ben), Sarah Jeffery (Audrey), Brenna D’Amico (Jane), Anna Cathcart (Dizzy Tremaine), and more.

Though many thought the franchise was coming to an end, Disney has just confirmed that an all-new fantasy musical is in the works!

The new film currently has the working title Pocketwatch and director Jennifer Phang (Advantageous, Half-Life, The Flight Attendant), executive producer Gary Marsh, and writers Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering) are involved in the project.

According D23, the film will be “taking viewers back to Auradon and down the rabbit hole to the hostile territory of Wonderland.” Per their report:

There we will meet Red—the unruly daughter of the Queen of Hearts, who will reluctantly join forces with Chloe (daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming) and travel back in time using the White Rabbit’s pocket watch to prevent an impending coup in Auradon.

Fans of Descendants can look forward to seven brand-new songs as well as a few Disney classics. Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television said:

“With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang’s directorial vision, we’re setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song, and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of Descendants.”

When speaking about Pocketwatch, director Jennifer Phang said:

“The Pocketwatch presents a delightful canvas with fantastical world building. Musicals sparked my imagination when I was a kid and are a huge part of what drew me to filmmaking. I think that’s because they have a way of conveying these lovely, nuanced ideas through song and expressive movement. I’m also always inspired by the diversity of families that exist all around the world. So I really jumped at the chance to craft a supercharged musical experience and explore some new, invigorating themes inside an expansive Disney universe.”

The Pocketwatch is scheduled to begin production this fall. In the meantime, you can watch the entire Descendants franchise now on Disney+.

Are you excited to see the Descendants franchise expanding? Let us know in the comments below.