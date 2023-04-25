Boba Fett Actor Pitches Captain Rex ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff Series

It seems like veteran Star Wars actor Temuera Morrison is all in on a live-action spinoff series following fan-favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars character, Captain Rex.

Clone Trooper CT-7567, more commonly by his nickname, “Rex,” was first introduced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie back in 2008. Since then, the character has quickly become a fan-favorite, appearing in all seven seasons of the immensely popular show of the same name.

Known for always being a loyal righthand man to his Jedi General, Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter), Rex developed close relationships with Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Marshal Commander Cody (Dee Bradley Baker) while overseeing the operations of the 501st Legion throughout the war. He famously wielded two DC-17 blasters, and ultimately attempted to use them against Ahsoka after being forced to turn on the Jedi during the events of Order 66.

However, he had his inhibitor chip removed by Ahsoka, and went on to discretely fight against the Empire. While we don’t know the entirety of Rex’s story, he has appeared in other animated projects including Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars Rebels. He also fought in the Battle of Endor in 4 ABY, destroying the Second Death Star and bringing down the Empire for good.

Rex has been voiced by Dee Bradley Baker in all animated projects. However, as fans of the Star Wars Prequels know, the physical appearance of the clones are based on Temuera Morrison, who played the clones as well as their genetic prototype, Jango Fett, in Episodes I, II, and III.

Morrison would later go on to portray the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, much to the delight of Star Wars fans. He reprised the role in his solo series, The Book of Boba Fett, on Disney+ in 2021, though news of a Season 2 renewal has yet to be confirmed. And according to some recent remarks made by the New Zealand actor at the recent, the odds of it happening are slim.

Now, Morrison isn’t being shy about his longing to bring a beloved Clone Wars character to live-action: Rex. Speaking with Dexerto at the recent Supanova Melbourne, Morrison revealed that he’d like to get another Star Wars project off the ground—this time, a spinoff series focused on the fan-favorite clone.

When asked about which projects he’d like to explore in the galaxy far, far away, without hesitation, Morrison answered:

I’d love to do a Captain Rex [project] of some kind, that would be cool. Just to play one of the clones.

He continued to pitch the spinoff show, which he seemed especially eager about bringing to life, adding:

I enjoyed playing that broken-down Clone Trooper in Obi-Wan. Credits please! That was fun, so something like that would be good, but we’ll see what happens with the powers that be.

This is far from the first time Morrison has voiced his desire to play the clones in live-action. Last year, at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, he expressed his interest in playing both Rex and Cody in future live-action Star Wars projects, joking that they “look a little like me.”

Morrison did briefly appear in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries as a disheveled veteran of the 501st Legion, as her referred to in his remarks. Morrison also lent his voice to the Clone Troopers in The Mandalorian, in addition to numerous Star Wars video games. But as of now, he has yet to appear as any of the clones in live-action.

Of course, Morrison could be bluffing for secrecy’s sake, as Rex has long been rumored to appear in the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka series, which is slated to arrive on Disney+ this fall. After all, Rex has a tight bond with Ahsoka, having served beside her throughout the Clone Wars. Because of this, it wouldn’t be entirely unlikely for the ex-Jedi to seek out his help in the show. Rex also worked closely with the Rebel crew of the starship Ghost, who, as we know, will have major roles in the series.

Either way, a live-action Rex project would be endlessly exciting, and one can only hope we’ll see Morrison return to the franchise soon.

Would you be interested in seeing a Captain Rex spinoff series? Let us know in the comments below.