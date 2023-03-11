Despite Lukewarm Fan Reception, ‘Boba Fett’ Reportedly Returning

Is there more Boba Fett on the way?

When Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) returned in The Mandalorian Season 2, fans were ecstatic. Not only was the canonical actor back, but it seemed like he was just as tough and ruthless as the little detail available made him seem. On top of that, gone were the days of Boba (Morrison) being an Imperial lapdog, he was an independent bounty hunter, he had his armor back, his ship back, and control of Jabba’s Palace…what could go wrong?

The Book of Boba Fett showed fans what could go wrong. While there were many redeeming qualities of the show, there were many things that just didn’t sit right with audiences. The cyberpunk Vespa gang and their slow-speed chase through the streets of Mos Espa for one. For another, Boba (Morrison) himself seemed a little tame from his previous appearance, a fact which Temuera Morrison later admitted to disliking as well.

What were the redeeming qualities then? There were some epic moments in the series, including Boba Fett (Morrison) riding in on a Rancor to try and win the battle. There was the Mandalorian tangent with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), and Grogu (himself) which was met with both enthusiasm and disappointment, and of course, there was the showdown between Fett (Morrison) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton), where fans got to see Boba (Morrison) unleashed once again.

It may be because of these redeeming qualities that Fett (Morrison), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) are reportedly returning. The Direct reported about an article posted on the official Lucasfilm webpage which leads many to believe that there may, in fact, be a second season of The Book of Boba Fett. The article, which discussed Season 3 of The Mandalorian, mentioned Djarin’s (Pascal) appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, but said that his appearance was in “The first season…”

The finale to the series certainly left the possibility open, with a Boba (Morrison) discontented with being the amiable leader of a community, Cobb Vanth/The Marshal (Timothy Olyphant) healing up, and ready for prosthetics, and an entire galaxy of possibility ahead. The cast, including Morrison and Wen, have both expressed a desire to revisit the characters, so, who knows?

The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin/Mando, Jennifer Beals as Garsa Fwip, David Pasquesi as Mok Shaiz, and Corey Burton as the voice of Cad Bane. The series follows Boba (Morrison) from the time he escapes the Sarlacc pit, to his taking the throne, and ruling over Mos Espa.

