‘The Mandalorian’ Went Too Far, Temuera Morrison Opens Up About Disney’s “Cutbacks”

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin/The Mandalorian has made some big moves in Star Wars and has led one actor, Temuera Morrison, to reveal just how much damage the acclaimed series has done to the franchise.

Back in 2019, The Mandalorian saved Star Wars. It was a dark time. The Sequel Trilogy was coming to a close with JJ Abram’s Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), and fans were very divisive. Being a Star Wars fan back then was rough, but Jon Favreau’s new Star Wars series managed to be developed secretly with Disney+ and was the flagship series for the streaming platform.

The rest is history, as The Mandalorian remains one of the most popular Star Wars projects ever made, with fans loving Grogu and Din Djarin. Their story has evolved from being a bounty hunter collecting their bounty to a father and son dynamic that very few can achieve on the big screen.

Lucasfilm knows how successful The Mandalorian is as they have a new movie dedicated to culminating the story being told between all of the new live-action projects set during the same time period. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will continue the story for right now, and Dave Filoni’s movie will pick up the story a few years later after a few other projects/seasons have been released.

Unfortunately, not everything about The Mandalorian is amazing. For instance, The Book of Boba Fett had one major problem near the end of Season 1. Boba Fett wasn’t in the show. For some reason, Din Djarin had to come into the series and take over the spotlight for over two episodes for one reason. To explain why Grogu was suddenly with Din Djarin in Season 3.

While fans thought the series would continue without Grogu for a small amount of time, Disney wanted Din Djarin to find a way to include the bounty hunter and his little green friend in Boba Fett’s show. Unfortunately, Temuerra Morrison never got the call to join the cast for The Mandalorian Season 3, and he shared his feelings at a recent convention:

“Well that Mando guy stole a few chapters of my book. It was painful watching him turn up with some black new lethal sword. And the way he turned up in my Book of Boba, he just destroyed everybody. I’m sure this guy is… ah… ruining my show. But I couldn’t say anything. I’m not the writer, so I have to bear it I guess”

Then the actor shared that he believed that Disney was dealing with some cutbacks on Star Wars content which is why certain shows like The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi might not have a second season in development:

“I think there is a few changes going on. We also come under the big umbrella known as ‘Disney’ now too. So it’s one of the last few conversations we had in L.A . The conversation started like, ‘Oh look, we’re having a few changes. We’re having a few cutbacks.'”

Morrison is an outstanding actor, and unfortunately, Boba Fett’s role in the “Mandoverse” isn’t as big as it should be. While The Book of Boba Fett did a great job explaining the events leading up to his return in The Mandalorian Season 2, Boba’s story could’ve had much more depth. Currently, Boba Fett is still the Daimyo of Mos Espa and is ruling Tatooine without any trouble. This can change very soon, but Lucasfilm needs to give the iconic Bounty Hunter some time to shine.

