‘The Mandalorian’ Makes Din Djarin a Ranger of the New Republic

Warning! SPOILERS ahead for The Mandalorian Season 3 finale.

Din Djarin’s (Pedro Pascal) New Republic role could have some bigger implications than initially expected and will likely lead to a major connection to Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

The Mandalorian Season 3 ended with a straightforward conclusion that deviated from recent Star Wars projects—so much so that fans had almost anticipated a main character death, a sinister espionage subplot, or something worse prior to its release on Disney+.

However, the conclusion we got was surprisingly simple: Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) defeat Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in an epic duel to reclaim Mandalore, Bo-Katan reunites the different Mandalorian factions, and Din and Grogu settle down in a cabin on the far side of Nevarro thanks to Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Still, the episode’s ending hinted at what could be one of The Mandalorian‘s most significant plot points to date: Din partnering with the New Republic. And with this, it seems like danger could lie ahead for the titular bounty hunter and his tiny charge.

We’ve gotten glimpses of the New Republic scattered throughout Season 3 of The Mandalorian, showing the fragile new government struggling to adapt to a dangerous, post-Empire galaxy. In “Chapter 19: The Convert,” we examine the New Republic’s Amnesty Program through the lens of ex-Imperial scientist Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi).

During the episode, we see how the New Republic is trying—and failing—to keep tabs on potential threats that comprise the safety of this new galaxy, as seen through Gideon loyalist and Imperial spy Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brian). With the Imperial Remnant still at large, the rise of the First Order is imminent.

To counteract this, Rebel Alliance Leader Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) agrees to let Din work as a contractor for the New Republic in the final moments of The Mandaorian Season 3 finale, which means we could see Din and Grogu going up against some bigger threats—and soon.

With the return of Thrawn on the horizon—as teased in “Chapter 23: The Spies”—the New Republic could be gearing up for a war against the Shadow Council in the near future. While we didn’t actually see Thrawn in this season of The Mandalorian, he will act as the primary antagonist in the upcoming Ahsoka show. His mention in Chapter 23 is a clear tie-in that could connect the two shows, which will only be further explored in Dave Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” crossover movie.

Season 4 of The Mandalorian has yet to be confirmed, but based on Jon Favreau’s previous remarks about it already being mostly written, it’s undoubtedly on the way. Future episodes of the series could focus on Din fighting alongside the New Republic, a concept Filoni wanted to explore in his shelved Gina Carano-led Rangers of the New Republic series.

Reviving Rangers of the New Republic in The Mandalorian will open a new chapter for the show. The season 3 finale did an excellent job of setting up Din Djarin’s future role in the galaxy and teased a reunion with Ahsoka, as well as a confrontation with Thrawn—which will culminate in a hopefully satisfying climax in the “Mando-Verse” crossover movie.

With Din essentially becoming a Ranger of the New Republic, it’ll be interesting to see where the series goes from here. It’s now equally likely that Din and Grogu will show up in Ahsoka’s TV show, and if or when they show up, they definitely won’t be sitting on the sidelines.

