Dave Filoni Refuses to Answer 43-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Question

Dave Filoni knows many things about the Star Wars universe, and he won’t answer one question fans have been wondering since George Lucas created Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Under Disney, Lucasfilm has made a lot of changes to the Star Wars universe, and while some of them are good, not all of them have been the greatest. For instance, Disney made the right call by making the Expanded Universe for Star Wars not official canon due to how inconsistent the timeline is, as several authors wrote stories based on events that the Prequel Trilogy would later retcon.

Disney launched Star Wars with a bold plan to create a Sequel Trilogy and didn’t use any of George Lucas’s ideas or any source material from Timothy Zahn’s work. This led to a trilogy that erased a good storyline for one meant to instill nostalgia into fans without creating a compelling story.

Filoni, on the other hand, has been well-known for incorporating Legends (Expanded Universe) material into his own work. That’s how Grand Admiral Thrawn arrived in Star Wars: Rebels, and why Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka will incorporate elements from Zahn’s “Heir to the Empire” novel.

As George Lucas’s student, Filoni mastered the art of storytelling and focused on telling tales in Star Wars that his teacher would’ve pursued. His craft and style have become very popular after starting off with projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and, recently, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Star Wars fans have high expectations for Filoni, and for a good reason, because of his constant success. For The Mandalorian, Filoni is now set to direct the first movie meant to culminate the story being told between most of the Star Wars live-action Disney+ series currently, which is exciting, but fans had one question. Will we ever find out where Grogu lived? Will we learn more about Yoda’s species?

In the quick interview posted online, Filoni made it clear that we already know Grogu’s family and a story like that isn’t worth telling:

the_real_k_imbot | TT

While the series has explained several things in the Star Wars universe, George Lucas vowed years ago that fans would never know where Yoda’s species came from because it wasn’t worth explaining. It was a secret that couldn’t be told, and Filoni followed his mentor by staying vigilant and silent on the subject.

For the moment, Filoni has made it clear that fans will have to leave that mystery remain unsolved. The chances of learning any more about Yoda or Grogu’s species are doubtful, and that’s okay. Not everything in the Star Wars universe needs to be explained to fans.

Do you think Dave Filoni will ever reveal any details about Grogu or Yoda’s species? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!