Disney Re-Affirms Denied ‘Star Wars’ Theory

Star Wars is one of the largest properties in all of speculative fiction, the series currently has nine core movies, several spinoffs, a host of animated series, and legions of literary media. Needless to say, it’s one of the biggest franchises on the planet. A fictional universe of that size and scale is bound to have more than a few fan theories, something Disney has had an interesting relationship with for a very long time.

Some theories have proven to be true, many thanks to Disney. However, the recent finale of The Mandalorian might have just undone a previously-proven-false claim by Jon Favreau himself.

Is Grogu a Clone?

Next to his armor-clad caretaker, Grogu is perhaps the face of The Mandalorian. The Child’s uncanny resemblance to Master Yoda has sparked page after page of theories concerning his origins, namely whether or not he is, in fact, the Jedi’s offspring.

One theory states that Grogu may actually be a clone using Yoda’s DNA, or at least that of his mysterious species. As tantalizing as that idea might be, it was proven wrong by Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau.

In an interview, Favreau stated,

“Is it a clone? There’s a lot of cloning going on. But he’s his own person, with his own history.”

Grogu is his own person with his own history, thus spoke Favreau. The mind behind one of the galaxy’s biggest stories might have confirmed the theory’s falsehood, but Disney might have other plans.

Star Wars’ Clone Wars

Moff Gideon’s recently-revealed clone plot just opened up a can of worms on is-he-or-isn’t-he front, but it’s far more than a matter of a mysterious mustache. The true smoking gun isn’t the Moff, but rather the very presence of Dr. Pershing.

If Grogu isn’t a clone, why would an expert cloning scientist have such an interest in him in the first season? Further more, why would the doctor’s experiment’s be the subject of such intrigue that the Empire would have his brain fried? It seems like the idea of Grogu being a clone might have a lot more truth than we originally thought.

Favreau might have stated the claim was false, but Disney seems to be undoing his original dismissal. Whether or not this will cause conflict further down the line remains to be seen, but that’s something that might have to be addressed in season four.

Is Grogu secretly a clone? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!