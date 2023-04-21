Disney Re-Affirms Denied ‘Star Wars’ Theory

in Star Wars

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Grogu Character on the left and episode of 'The Mandalorian' on the right

Credit: Inside the Magic

Star Wars is one of the largest properties in all of speculative fiction,  the series currently has nine core movies, several spinoffs, a host of animated series, and legions of literary media. Needless to say, it’s one of the biggest franchises on the planet. A fictional universe of that size and scale is bound to have more than a few fan theories, something Disney has had an interesting relationship with for a very long time.

mando season 2 header
Credit: Disney

Some theories have proven to be true, many thanks to Disney. However, the recent finale of The Mandalorian might have just undone a previously-proven-false claim by Jon Favreau himself.

Is Grogu a Clone?

Grogu being held by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in 'The Mandalorian'
Credit: Lucasfilm

Next to his armor-clad caretaker, Grogu is perhaps the face of The Mandalorian. The Child’s uncanny resemblance to Master Yoda has sparked page after page of theories concerning his origins, namely whether or not he is, in fact, the Jedi’s offspring.

Related: Why Nothing in ‘Star Wars’ Matters if This Theory is True

One theory states that Grogu may actually be a clone using Yoda’s DNA, or at least that of his mysterious species. As tantalizing as that idea might be, it was proven wrong by Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau.

the mandalorian
Credit: ABC

In an interview, Favreau stated,

“Is it a clone? There’s a lot of cloning going on. But he’s his own person, with his own history.”

Grogu is his own person with his own history, thus spoke Favreau. The mind behind one of the galaxy’s biggest stories might have confirmed the theory’s falsehood, but Disney might have other plans.

Star Wars’ Clone Wars

Dr. Pershing under attack by Mando and Cara Dune
Credit: Lucasfilm

Moff Gideon’s recently-revealed clone plot just opened up a can of worms on is-he-or-isn’t-he front, but it’s far more than a matter of a mysterious mustache. The true smoking gun isn’t the Moff, but rather the very presence of Dr. Pershing.

Related:Disney to Adapt ‘Star Wars: Heir to the Empire’

If Grogu isn’t a clone, why would an expert cloning scientist have such an interest in him in the first season? Further more, why would the doctor’s experiment’s be the subject of such intrigue that the Empire would have his brain fried? It seems like the idea of Grogu being a clone might have a lot more truth than we originally thought.

Favreau might have stated the claim was false, but Disney seems to be undoing his original dismissal. Whether or not this will cause conflict further down the line remains to be seen, but that’s something that might have to be addressed in season four.

Is Grogu secretly a clone? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

 

 

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!