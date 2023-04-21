Why Nothing in ‘Star Wars’ Matters if This Theory is True

The realm of the Star Wars universe is perhaps one of the biggest in all of science fiction. From the original trilogy from the 1970s to the sequels and series on Disney+ today, the galaxy far, far away has grown exponentially. However, the house of bricks might be a house of cards, and it only takes one misstep to fall.

The season finale of The Mandalorian recently revealed the extent of Moff Gideon’s secret clone experiments, which gave birth to an interesting fan theory. However, the presence of his clones alone raises a question that both Disney and Marvel have wrestled with. If no one really dies, does anything even matter?

Star Wars: Return of the Clones

Clones are nothing new to recent Star Wars media. Spinoffs like Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and even Disney’s sequel trilogy had them as a key plot point. However, until The Mandalorian, the idea of extensive cloning was nearly forgotten. Now that the possibility that the Beskar-clad Moff Gideon we saw in the last episode might be a clone exists, death is essentially nullified as a threat.

Granted, the theory could be stronger, how much ground can a mustache really hold? Still, if this is true, how can we be sure that Gideon was the only one that saw this as an option? For all we know, Grogu isn’t Yoda’s descendant, but a clone himself.

Where is Thy Sting?

Many would agree that in the realms of sci-fi and fantasy, death is more of an inconvenience than a say-all-end-all, and this certainly isn’t Star Wars’ first offense. The Jedi have their Force Ghosts, the Sith have their dark alchemy, and now the agents of the Empire are having clones do the dirty work. If death isn’t the worst possible outcome, where’s the risk in anything anyone does?

That might be a bit of a stretch, but popular characters do have a tendency to come back from the dead through all-too-convenient means. We’re not saying that Disney just ripped a major whole in the universe’s storytelling, but we are saying they might be playing with fire. Unless we see Moff Gideon come back in season four, we can’t really say for sure.

