After Discussing Her Replacement, Katee Sackhoff Reveals X-Rated Truth About Bo-Katan

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff has spoken out on a shocking truth about her character.

Sackhoff has played the character of Bo-Katan Kryze across animation and live-action, appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and then being one of the lucky few who get to bring their animated character to life with her debut in the last season of The Mandalorian.

This season saw Kryze take a more prominent position within the story, with much of the season showing her journey from bitter outcast to eventually, leader of the united Mandalorian people under the banner of her recovered Darksaber.

But with that newfound attention comes increased scrutiny. Just weeks ago Sackhoff spoke out about her potential future in the role and her potential replacement.

Now, speaking on popular movie and pop culture podcast The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff, Katee has revealed another truth about the role — and she isn’t holding back, leaving fans shocked at her candidness. Warning: this next bit is not safe for work!

Describing how the response from fans to Bo-Katan has been, Katee said:

“I don’t know, like 70 per cent are like super, super excited about Bo, you got 20 — maybe 10 — per cent that are like ‘I hated the whole thing’, y’know, you got 5 per cent that just hate Bo, and then you got 2 per cent that want me to sit on their face.”

Bursting into laughter at the end of her statement, Sackhoff is obviously taking the fan reactions in her stride. Her breakdown — outside of that last category! — seems consistent with response to this season of The Mandalorian as a whole, which took some of the focus away from the core duo of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (Baby Yoda, himself) to tell a broader story of how Mandalore may be restored after the Purge.

The clip of Sackhoff’s appearance went viral within the Star Wars community on Twitter earlier this week, with fans sharing their shock and also delight that Sackhoff would be so open about her experiences.

One user, @transformer_dad, shared:

“Outgoing people with a sense of humor make the world a better place. I love the cast from Mandalorian.”

Outgoing people with a sense of humor make the world a better place. I love the cast from Mandalorian. https://t.co/EQRLq1qpwJ — TransformerDad (parody of myself) (@transformer_dad) April 25, 2023

Others, such as @DarksaberLight, shared concern that fans were being too forward in sharing their thoughts about the character to the actor herself:

“I’m going to be that person. This comment is so funny & I’m glad Katee is able to laugh about this. I get the “We are the 2%” responses. But these are also comments that people would (or should) never say to Katee’s face & it annoys me that we’re so accepting of them online.”

I’m going to be that person. This comment is so funny & I’m glad Katee is able to laugh about this. I get the “We are the 2%” responses. But these are also comments that people would (or should) never say to Katee’s face & it annoys me that we’re so accepting of them online. https://t.co/ItZtcBUvre — Duchess of Darksaber Light (post-SWCE depression) (@DarksaberLight) April 25, 2023

Others simply gasped at the surprise finish to her statement, such as @James_Hawkins1:

“No matter what you think she’s gonna say, it isn’t what she says [Grogu GIF]”

No matter what you think she’s gonna say, it isn’t what she says https://t.co/ZQTS9mxocl pic.twitter.com/taH60hVWvC — James Hawkins (@James_Hawkins1) April 25, 2023

Whatever percentage you fall into, Sackhoff is clearly embracing the varied responses to her part. No doubt there will be more Bo-Katan in the future, if the season finale’s ending is anything to go by…

What do you think to Katee Sackhoff’s comments? Tell us in the comments below.