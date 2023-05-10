Katee Sackhoff Is Happy ‘The Mandalorian’ Destroyed Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Weapon

The Mandalorian did a lot of world building and it also made one major Star Wars decision that fans are on the fence about, but Katee Sackhoff think it was the best decision for the franchise.

Pedro Pascal may be everyone’s favorite Mandalorian, but The Mandalorian Season 3 focused on other iconic Mandalorian characters as well. Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze had a lot of time in the spotlight as Din helped her retake Mandalore with The Armorer (Emily Swallow) as she united both clans despite their cultural differences.

One important moment from the season was when Bo-Katan earned the Darksaber as it’s a weapon that is seen as a symbol of power to other Mandalorians and with it, she was able to lead her people back to their homeworld. Things didn’t go as planned, as Moff Gideon’s forces were located on Mandalore, leaving Din and Bo-Katan to fight for their world and for their lives.

In her duel with Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Bo-Katan lost her duel against her arch-rival as the Imperial warlord crushed the lightsaber. This left the legacy of the Darksaber to be nothing more than broken circuits. The season ended with the Darksaber apparently beyond repair and Bo-Katan leading Mandalore without it some fans have issues with the Darksaber, something that has popped up in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: Rebels, being destroyed so easily.

It’s also hard to believe that the lightsaber is hard to repair. Jedi repair their lightsabers all the time so why can’t the Darksaber be fixed? Why does this lightsaber suddenly get destroyed now by Moff Gideon? It’s hard to say why Lucasfilm felt the need to destroy the lightsaber, Din Djarin barely used, but Katee Sackhoff shared her thoughts on the matter.

During an interview, Sackhoff shared that Chapter 18, “Mines of Mandalore” was pivotal in shaping the story between Din and Bo-Katan and without it, it would be really hard to tell the story they wanted:

"So it's a really really hard thing to to decide who gets to win that fight. So I think that they did what was right in that, she bested the thing that bested him [on Mandalore in Chapter 18]. And then they did something really phenomenal after that, and said, none of it mattered, anyway."

It’s clear that the Darksaber’s days of glory and honor for Mandalorians are over, but it’s interesting that Lucasfilm was ready to get rid of a weapon of such importance so easily. Most of the time, lightsabers tend to survive for far too long or somehow get recon into staying around longer such as Master Yoda’s lightsaber.

The Mandalorian will likely continue to explore this story about the rebirth of Mandalore with Bo-Katan and the Armorer, but it’s hard to say how much Din Djarin will be in that story since he is off to hunt down Imperial Remnant and work with the New Republic.

