‘Star Wars Yoda’ Comic Reveals the Secret Behind Yoda’s Voice

Yoda is one of the most fascinating and mystical characters in the Star Wars pantheon. And the mystery continues to grow since a surprising secret was revealed in issue seven of the Star Wars Yoda comic book.

The Star Wars universe is filled with dozens upon dozens of memorable characters that have become cultural touchstones. This includes Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and Darth Sidious.

But none of these characters have reached the same level as Jedi Master Yoda. While Grogu has captured fans’ hearts most recently, the original Yoda is the original beloved green force user, with his ancient exterior, superior wisdom, wicked lightsaber skills, and backward speech pattern.

Not much is known about this character or his past before the films. However, something new has been revealed about Yoda in a recent comic series based on the beloved Muppet. Yoda’s famous speech pattern is a choice.

Yoda Can Speak Normally But Chooses Not To

The Star Wars Yoda comics have the green and wrinkly Jedi Master reminiscing on Dagobah, awaiting the arrival of Luke Skywalker. Each issue is made up of one of these flashbacks. In issue seven, Yoda remembers a time when he was performing reconnaissance on the villainous General Grievous.

While gathering information, he approaches an informant in disguise and speaks in Galactic Basic Standard (English) without his iconic pattern. This comes across as quite a shock until you remember that there are other members of Yoda’s species that speak normally, such as Yaddle, who has appeared in The Phantom Menace (1999) and multiple different novels.

It is widely believed that Yoda does this to ensure his students are paying attention. By reversing his words, the Padawans actually have to focus on what he’s saying instead of barely paying attention.

Also, it’s what George Lucas wants. According to the director, he wanted Yoda to have an air of mysticism around him without making him speak a different language. Lucas found that his speaking in reverse achieved this effect, and it remains iconic to this day.

