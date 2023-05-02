Mark Hamill Confirms Luke Skywalker’s Sexuality Open to Interpretation

Luke Skywalker has been an iconic character for decades, resonating with millions of fans of all ages around the world. He’s become one of the most beloved Star Wars characters and continues to be portrayed in current Star Wars films and series, almost 50 years after appearing on a movie screen for the first time.

In the original films, although there’s a scene in which Princess Leia kisses Luke, who they later discover is her brother, Luke is never given a romantic storyline. Han Solo and Leia become romantically involved, and Luke is busy training to be a Jedi and destroy Darth Vader. Because of that, Luke has become an important character that fans of all sexualities and identities are able to connect with. While Luke does have a wife in the Star Wars Legends series, since being owned by Disney, the series has become non-canon, allowing Luke to once again resonate with everyone.

Recently, a Tweet has gone viral for sharing an image of Mark Hamill in an interview from a few years ago discussing if Luke was gay. In response, Hamill replies, “I would say it’s meant to be interpreted by you. If you think he’s gay, of course, he’s gay!” This statement and the personal interpretations of the character work because Luke is an “everyman” character. His humble origins and journey of self-discovery while training to be a Jedi is something that can resonate with everyone. Leaving Luke’s sexuality ambiguous and fully open to interpretation pushes that further, allowing him to be a role model and relatable hero for those who might not have had one growing up.

By telling fans that Luke can be interpreted however fans feel he should be, he’s able to be any part of the LGBTQ+ community, straight, gay, or otherwise. While it has no effect on his character or any of the events of the Star Wars films, Hamill’s statement gives LGBTQ+ fans a character they can connect to and see themselves in. From his debut in the late ’70s when conversations about sexuality were just beginning to be had to now when LGBTQ+ rights are once again on the line, Luke Skywalker stands out as a freedom fighter and figure for people to look up to.

