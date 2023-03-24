Disney Faces Backlash Over Twitter Mistake, Slammed by Fans

When you think about true love, there are no shortage of Disney couples to reference.

Previously, those couples would’ve just been princes and princesses, like Cinderella and Prince Charming, Ariel and Eric, Belle and the beast. But as Disney has grown and produced more content, couples extend beyond the beloved classic animated films. Now, Disney couples also include Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, Wanda and Vision, and Princess Leia and Han Solo.

In a recent ad that ran on Twitter, Disney celebrated these couples alongside a couple of others, but it seems someone in Disney marketing might have gotten their wires crossed. The ad features Kat and Patrick from 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Wanda and Vision from WandaVision, Giselle and Robert from Enchanted (2007), and Princess Leia and “Han Solo.” Unfortunately, the photo includes Leia and her brother, Luke Skywalker, not Han Solo. The caption of the ad states “Couples we will ship forever…again and again. Who’s your pick? All of these and more are now streaming on #DisneyPlus.”

Disney’s social media team everyone pic.twitter.com/wRAyx90X8X — Michelle (@madteamichelle) March 23, 2023

Before it was revealed in the Star Wars films that Luke and Leia were actually siblings, with Darth Vader being the father of both of them, many people thought they had chemistry and shipped them as a couple. As the original trilogy went on, it was revealed they were siblings, and Leia and Han became romantically involved, becoming one of the most iconic Disney couples.

People on Twitter were quick to jump on this mistake, with several people calling out previous mistakes that Disney’s marketing and social media teams have made in the past. A handful of comments joked that it “must be the same person doing the Disneyland signs,” which have recently gone viral for misspelled words and incorrect information. Another comment stated “By now the ‘team’ is completely AI generated content.” “Is this real?” asked one user, while another joked “Han Solo looks a bit different here.”

Whether the post was actually a mistake, or made by an unaware social media person, it’s a pretty big mistake to make. Not only is the photo of Luke and Leia, who don’t belong in a post about Disney couples, but it’s also incorrectly labeled as “Han Solo and Princess Leia,” proving it wasn’t proof-read or fact-checked before being posted. While not the worst mistake Disney has made, it’s still garnering plenty of backlash online.

