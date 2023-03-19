‘Star Wars’ Legend Weighs In on Trump, Says He’s Desperate For “Coup Re-Do”

In a recent Tweet from a significant and iconic Star Wars legend, the Jedi Master we all grew up with made his opinion heard about former United States President Donald J. Trump.

Hamill’s most prominent role is Luke Skywalker, who becomes a hero for the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire. Besides being one of the last Jedi in the galaxy, Luke protects the galaxy by saving people who can’t fight back against the Empire, and Hamill has decided to do that in the real world.

Yesterday, former United States President Donald J. Trump announced on his social media network, Trust Social, that he expects to be arrested in connection with the yearslong investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move, according to a report by CNN.

In a social media post made by Trump, he refers to himself as the leading Republican candidate and goes on to claim “the former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.” In response to the news that Trump has announced about himself, he has called on his supporters to protest any such move.

In response to Trump’s call, it seems as if Mark Hamill couldn’t stand by idly and felt the need to respond to the public. A Tweet of Hamill’s response can be found below:

As the Former Guy is headed towards accountability, he’s desperate for his followers to attempt a “coup re-do.” A sequel to his catastrophic #Jan6thInsurrection that no one but he & his cult wants to see. What could possibly go wrong? #BeenThere_DumbThat

This doesn’t mark the first time Hamill has made his voice heard regarding the court of public opinion.

Late last year, Hamill worked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a new drone project to ensure that Ukraine begins to rely more on drone attacks to push Russia away from the war-torn country. Hamill was not only a front-line soldier in this affair but an Ambassador for United24, the Ukrainian fundraising platform, and an advocate for the drone program.

