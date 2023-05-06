New Theory for ‘The Mandalorian’ Reveals Identity of The Armorer

Many fans have been wondering for three seasons who might be under the mask of The Armorer. Though the character might not remove her helmet as she is the leader of the highly religious sect of Mandalorians called, Children of the Watch, there were theories that she was behind some more nefarious happenings last season. However, a new theory could have revealed who The Armorer is in The Mandalorian.

The character has been shrouded in plenty of secrecy, and as mentioned, fans began to believe that the character was up to no good. This fan theory that The Armorer was a spy for Moff Gideon even warranted a response from actress Emily Swallow. Though the season finale came and went, there was no reveal about The Armorer, especially being tied to the Empire somehow.

The fan theory came from The Armorer appearing in the first season, only to disappear until the third season. Where did the character go? There was also a revelation that the character was meant to die in the first season of The Mandalorian but had since been repurposed into a character that mattered much more to the grand scheme of things.

What has happened since the first season is The Armorer has emerged from being a secondary character that feels more like a primary character now. She restarted the covert of Mandalorians and was instrumental in bringing together the Children of the Watch and the mercenary sect Axe Wolves (Simon Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Merceds Varnado) led.

When Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) retook control of the mercenary group by defeating Axe Wolves, she also was given back the Darksaber. This led to The Armorer recognizing Kryze as someone far more critical and one who “walked both paths.” From then on, Kryze would be accepted by the Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls, who removed their helmets at their discretion.

The Armorer passed over control and leader status to Bo-Katan Kryze. But why? Why was she so willing to allow someone who doesn’t follow “The Creed” to unite all Mandalorians? The obvious answer is that the Mandalorian people have needed a sole ruler to rebuild their homeworld of Mandalore, but the other solution is shrouded in a bit more mystery.

The Armorer in ‘The Mandalorian’ is from the Clone Wars

A new theory from Comic Book Resources has indicated that The Armorer is another character from the Clone Wars who has been hiding under the guise of this critical role of the crafter. The theory suggests that The Armorer is none other than Rook Kast, a former follower of Darth Maul. Kast had fallen from grace when she began to support Darth Maul and his attempts to take control of the Mandalorians during the Clone Wars.

Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) severely opposed the Death Watch and their allegiance with Darth Maul. However, Kast was right there to support Maul in everything he did.

Kast supported the Super Commandos under the leadership of Maul and even aided the Sith lord in breaking out of the prison Darth Sidious placed in him. The theory also suggests that The Armorer sporting her horns in The Mandalorian is a direct connection to the Mandalorians who served under Darth Maul, also showcasing horns on their helmets.

Why The Armorer would still be sporting horns to honor Darth Maul is odd, but it could remind her of her failings for her own people and the wanted destruction of Mandalor. The horns can act as a unification of her past and current selves.

The Armorer could have revealed herself to be Rook Kast in season three, which would have been a huge reveal that connected even more to the backstory of Bo-Katan Kryze, which many believe is the true protagonist of The Mandalorian. However, that has not yet happened.

Bo-Katan Kryze and Rook Kast have plenty of history with one another, and it would make sense for Kast to place Kryze on a pedestal to atone for her past sins. This could also be why the character has tried hard to unite the Mandalorian people, promote Kryze as their unified leader, and make all the armor and weaponry for her people.

This is just a theory right now, but one that makes plenty of sense. Sometimes Star Wars fan theories can be a bit wild, and sometimes those wild theories become true. We are not sure what the fourth season of The Mandalorian holds, but it would be incredible if The Armorer’s identity were finally revealed.

