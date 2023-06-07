‘Andor’ Creator Says ‘The Mandalorian’ Made His Show Better

Although it didn’t rake in nearly as many viewers, Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently explained why he believes that The Mandalorian secretly improved Season 1 of his Star Wars series.

After landing on Disney+ last fall, Andor, the prequel series to 2016’s Rogue One, quickly won over audiences, going on to became one of the most celebrated Star Wars properties since Disney purchased the IP back in 2012. The show, which holds a 96% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was even enough to score Lucasfilm its first prestigious Peabody Award last month.

Starring Diego Luna as the eponymous Cassian Andor, the show picks up five years prior to the events of Rogue One and Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). The suspense-ridden season follows Cassian as he slowly becomes initiated into the Rebellion after meeting the cunning tactician Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), who’s working with Chandrilan Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) to quietly bring an end to the Galactic Empire.

However, despite rave reviews, viewership for Andor was “overwhelmingly lower” than Lucasfilm’s other streaming ventures on Disney+, paling in comparison to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s hit sci-fi western, The Mandalorian.

Still, by word of mouth and the mighty powers of Disney advertising overlords, Andor was ultimately considered a win, marking a new, more mature era for the future of Star Wars. And according to Tony Gilroy, the mastermind behind the galaxy far, far away’s first espionage-thriller, The Mandalorian might’ve actually given Andor the strength it needed to succeed.

Speaking with Deadline in a recent interview, the Andor showrunner revealed how The Mandalorian made Andor a better show behind the scenes, claiming that it gave them “the muscle to swing as weird and far as [they] have:”