‘Andor’ Season 2 Set Photos Confirm Return of Another ‘Rogue One’ Character

Andor is the prequel series that takes place before the world was introduced to Andor Cassian (Diego Luna) in the events of Rogue One (2016). Lucasfilm had already announced the events of the show would lead into the beginning moments of the movie. It had also been reported that Andor would cover two seasons, meaning we could see some beloved characters meet Andor in the second season. Though many have asked about K-2SO, another character from the movie has now been confirmed via set photos.

There have already been connections between Andor and Rogue One, mainly when Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Real visits the base of Saw Gerrera. Saw, portrayed by Forrest Whittaker, was responsible for keeping Jyn Erso safe when the Empire murdered her parents. Gerrera is also a freedom fighter who began the rebellion to stop the Empire from building the Death Star.

Saw Gerrera has many militia members that believe in his fight to stop the Empire, and one of those militia members is returning from Rogue One.

New set photos have revealed that a character named Moroff has been spotted. For those who might not remember the character, he is a Gigoran who appeared as part of the militia spotted with Saw Gerrera in Rogue One. The character was also part of the ending Scariff mission, though he is hard to spot during the final battle.

Internet sleuths have spotted Moroff on the set of Andor, though his involvement in the series has yet to be divulged. Considering Saw Gererra appeared in Andor and is likely to do so in Andor Season 2, we imagine that Moroff will be there to back up his leader.

Below is Moroff in Rogue One, as he is being prepped for the Scariff battle scenes on the beach.

Star Wars includes a wealth of characters explored via lore in comics, movies, books, and so forth. It isn’t shocking that Moroff appeared in the Rogue One movie and is now being shown on the set of Andor.

However, this reveal is interesting because Moroff might be far more important to the overall story than initially thought. Though the character was in the background of Rogue One, he might be a bit more central to the events happening with Saw Gerrera. We are happy to see this character again; his design is fascinating.

Everyone hopes that Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO will appear next, though the reveal would be better served as a surprise when the show finally airs. Andor Season has a given release window of fall 2024, so there is plenty of time to find out which other Rogue One characters will be included. Either way, we love the connections that Lucasfilm is making.

