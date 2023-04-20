Return of ‘Rogue One’ Character Likely In Season 2 of ‘Andor’

Will fans see the return of this familiar face from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)?

Andor swept fans off their feet in the first season, offering a gritty look at the roots of the Rebellion in Star Wars. Now, Season 2 is well underway, with more and more photos from the set and location being leaked. Understandably, fans saw the return of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), but now it looks like more familiar faces from Rogue One may return!

Though it had its faults, as all films and series do, Andor was a welcome change of pace for Star Wars. Like Rogue One, there weren’t happy endings, there weren’t clear delineations between good and bad, and they were just getting started. Thankfully, a second season is on the way, and though audiences may not see Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), his words still ring, “One Way Out!” What way is that? The words of another character, Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), “Fight the Empire!”

As the timeline draws inexorably closer to the events of Rogue One, audiences generally know where things are headed but not how they get there. How will Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) be involved? What about Dedra Meero (Denise Gough)? Will Director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) make an appearance? The possibilities, especially given the Death Star sequence from the end of Season 1, are tantalizing. Star Wars fans may have just been given one hint, however, as to the return of at least one character.

New photos from the set and location of Andor Season 2 were just shared by ComicBookMovie, which show that the second season will be bringing audiences back to a familiar location from the first season. The photos show Winspit Quarry in Dorset, England, which, while the name might not mean much, was the same location in which Luthen (Skarsgård) met with Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and his band of extremist Rebels.

While it’s possible that Luthen (Skarsgård) and Cassian (Diego Luna) may show up to find Saw (Whitaker) and his Rebels gone and relocated (they have to end up on Jedha after all), it’s likely that the character will be returning for the second season. This would explain how Cassian (Luna) knows where he is in Rogue One and how to meet with him. Still, there are a few more things that will need to happen before the events of the 2016 film kick-off!

The second season of Tony Gilroy’s Andor is currently in production and is planned to have 12 episodes; and is expected to hit Disney+ next year, in August 2024. The new season brings back Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a now dedicated member of the Rebel Alliance, Genvieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, and is rumored to include several familiar faces returning like Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera among others.

