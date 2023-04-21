Lucasfilm Confirms Shocking Return of ‘Andor’ Character In Season 2

Lucasfilm and Andor fans, be prepared…

The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Andor sets the stage for the early Rebel Alliance, immediately preceding the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). No one knew quite what to expect from Andor, but many fans were blown away by the sheer quality of the series, and now, a second season has a lot to live up to.

In the first season of Andor, fans learned more about Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who, in Rogue One, was a captain in the Rebellion, but here, was at most a scavenger. Audiences watched as he was introduced to the organized cause, taking part in a raid against an Imperial Garrison, allying with higher-ups in the Rebellion, and becoming one himself.

Fans watched as he was imprisoned, made allies there, and eventually escaped along with a few others, leaving behind Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), his good friend and ally. Meeting up with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), he dedicates himself fully to the Rebel Alliance, setting the stage for a gripping, emotional, and action-packed Season 2. But who will be coming back? Now fans know.

In a new release from Lucasfilm, covered by The Direct, the main cast of Andor season 2 was just confirmed. Included are many faces that audiences might expect, like Cassian (Luna) himself, as well as Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Syril Karn (Kyle Soller), and others, but the one that is the most shocking is Andy Serkis’ Kino Loy.

As mentioned earlier, Loy (Serkis) was left behind in the prison on Narkina 5. What will be fascinating to see is how time has affected him. Will he be hardened, more determined to topple the Empire? Or will his time and probable punishment broken his spirit? Did he eventually escape? The possibilities are nearly limitless, and it will be fascinating for fans to see just where they take his character in the second season.

That’s not all fans will be interested to see: what will now become of Deedra (Gough) and Syril (Soller)? After the insurrection on Ferrix, will there be repercussions for Meero (Gough)? Will Syril (Soller) be able to achieve his ambitions and become a part of the Empire, able to finally crush his opponents at will? Whatever happens, they’re sure to prove a thorn in the Rebellion’s side moving forward.

Tony Gilroy’s Andor Season 2 begins streaming sometime in 2024 and stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, and Andy Serkis as Kino Loy. The series will pick up the pieces from Season 1 and see a determined Cassian (Luna) in his continued fight against the Empire.

