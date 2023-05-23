‘Andor’ Season 2 Breaks the Disney+ Formula in the Best Way Possible

Diego Luna’s Andor Season 2 won’t be like Season 1 due to one huge change to how the episodes will work, and one actress thinks it’s perfect for this Star Wars story.

Fans know that Disney+ is notorious for its six-episode story formulas. Currently, only a handful of projects have done more episodes, but none of them have been like Andor. Season 1 had 12 episodes with 3 episode arcs which helped flesh out Cassian Andor’s story and how the Rebellion was forming.

Star Wars used this series to tell a longer story as the show released episodes for ten weeks (the first week dropped three episodes) and wowed fans with what a series could do. Before then, fans had focused more on cameos and epic moments, but Andor revealed that Star Wars could do suspenseful slower-paced projects if written well.

For Season 2, things will be different as the season will be 12 episodes long, but each arc will actually cover a full year. That means that Season 2 will cover four years of Andor’s life and lead right up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) shares with the Playlist that Andor Season 2 feels more compelling and exciting to see how Gilroy craft this next story:

“And I think the excitement of using every three episodes to jump a year drives the piece and drives the narrative in a way that is super exciting and deeply compelling. And it’s been interesting to be a part of last season and this season and see the difference. And in that storytelling, just in the structure of how you tell a story.”

She goes on to share how Gilroy and other cast members have worked together to film the second season. With the Writer’s Strike, Gilroy had to step away from his duties as the showrunner, but he did help the cast figure out their characters when he was writing their scripts which were something he couldn’t do for Season 1. O’Reilly shares that Season 2 will have a lot of fun moments, but it won’t be the same structure as Season 1, which helps to finish Andor’s story.

Disney+ series tend to keep the same structure for most of them, but Disney could learn a few things from Andor. While it’s great to have a model for how most series can form their episodes, some projects should feel less restricted and have either more or fewer episodes depending on the story they are telling. Currently, the six-episode structure only helps a few projects and leaves most of them either feeling rushed or weirdly paced, which isn’t something that Disney should continue to do.

Andor will have 24 episodes before some series even get a second season, leaving smaller projects like Obi-Wan Kenobi or Ms. Marvel to feel off as they needed more time to develop their story onscreen rather than rush through certain sections. Maybe more projects will follow Andor’s footsteps and have more episodes for the story they are trying to tell.

Do you think Andor Season 2 will be worth the wait? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!