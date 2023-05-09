‘Game of Thrones’ Creator Shuts Down Spinoff to Support Writer’s Strike

The WGA strike is raging, and more creators and show hosts are offering full support for the people on the picket lines demanding fair pay. While some companies choose to soldier on with productions, many are either being shut down by successful protests from writers, or others are shutting down out of respect for what is happening. George R. R. Martin is following the latter, as he has now announced he is shutting down his Game of Thrones spinoff to support the writers.

Martin knows all too well about writing, as the man has been in the industry since the 1980s, writing for television and film. He is most known for writing the epic fantasy novels, A Song of Ice and Fire, which has been adapted into the hit Games of Thrones and House of the Dragon shows on HBO.

Though Martin was not as involved with Game of Thrones, he served as a much closer executive producer for House of the Dragon, which follows the rise and fall of the Targaryen family. According to Martin, House of the Dragon Season 2 will continue production, as the scripts had been written nearly six months ago. The creator has been far more involved in House of the Dragon, as he will be in this upcoming additional spinoff. However, Martin has called to stop the newly announced Games of Thrones spinoff.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is a new spinoff that has been announced, based in the world of Westeros. The story follows two men named Dunk and Egg and takes place some 80 years after the events of House of the Dragon. Egg is a Targaryen, and this story is said to follow the great family’s reign still.

‘The Hedge Knight’ is Shutting Down

Though the spinoff was almost immediately picked up, it will now be delayed, along with many other productions. Martin announced on his blog that this Game of Thrones prequel would shut down.

According to Martin’s blog, “The writer’s room on A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT has closed for the duration. Ira Parker and his incredible staff of young talents are on the picket lines.”

We are unsure how far along The Hedge Knight prequel was, but the writing process for the series was well underway. No one knows how long the strike may last, but Martin has indicated it could last longer than the 100-day strike from 2007-2008.

Hopefully, that will not be the case, especially considering how prevalent social media is now. Plus, audiences have loved the idea of being able to stream their favorite shows whenever they please. If projects become delayed, audiences will also be upset and want to help. That is generally the idea right now.

Everyone will have to wait a bit longer for this new Game of Thrones series.

