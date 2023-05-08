Daredevil: Born Again Shuts Down After Successful Protest From Writer’s Strike

The WGA (Writers Guild of America) is on strike worldwide as a deal between the union and producers for show business failed to happen. The strike could last weeks, even months, as writers are asking for a new fair deal for being the backbone of the industry. Most productions have shut down to support the writers, while others remain ongoing, like the production for Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again reboot. Despite the show continuing its production in New York, it was forced to stop today, with production halting at 1 p.m. EST. The WGA East thanked Teamsters from Local 817 and IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Locals 829 and 52 for not crossing the picket lines.

WGA members on strike set up a sunrise picket at Silvercup East, where they’re supposed to be filming “Daredevil,” but members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 are refusing to cross the picket line. #ShutItDown #SolidarityForever #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #1u pic.twitter.com/omg6xpQl48 — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) May 8, 2023

Images from the strike have been shared on social media, revealing that the Marvel series production has halted. Production is slated to start again tomorrow, but that will also be stopped if the Teamsters and IATSE choose not to cross the picket line again.

Looks like we’re done for the day at Silvercup East as Daredevil has called their day in response to a #WGASTRONG picket with line help from @SAGAFTRA and #Local802. Thank you @IATSE, #Local829, and many Teamsters for not crossing the line pic.twitter.com/6xH2Qz9mYH — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 8, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again began its production in March and has been well underway for two months, with a shooting schedule that is said to last through to December. With a tentative release date of 2024, this strike could derail things and push the series back until 2025. It generally takes a year between production ending and a show being close to being released, so it stands to reason that the strike could theoretically halt production for the Marvel series for at least a month.

The episodes for this Daredevil reboot had already been written; meaning shooting was all that needed to happen. However, should workers not want to cross the picket line, it will be impossible for shooting to occur.

The last WGA strike occurred between 2007 and 2008, when the writers in show business were on strike for 100 days. This led to many shows being delayed or attempting to piece together a story from what had already been established.

Marvel has already been altering its release schedule since last year, citing issues with the poor performance of some Phase 4 shows and films, along with the beginning of Phase 5 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been a success, we imagine that Disney is paying close attention to what the MCU is up to.

Should this strike continue for months, we imagine Daredevil: Born Again will be severely impacted along with the other planned MCU releases. There is no end in sight for this strike, though we hope a better deal for the writers can be struck soon.

