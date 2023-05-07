‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ Takes Top Spot At The Box Office

Baby Groot dances in front of an explosion

In its opening weekend, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has taken over the number-one box office spot worldwide with stunning results.

Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' (2023). Credit: Marvel Studios
According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 topped the weekend box office with a domestic opening of $114 million in proceeds. Despite the excellent figures, this is still far behind the last film in the standalone Marvel Studios franchise, but promising enough to fans hope that the movie is already benefiting from solid audience sentiment.

The underperformance domestically, however, was better globally. The Hollywood Reporter would report that the superhero film started with a better-than-expected $168.1 million for a global start of $282.1 million. That included a No. 1 finish in China with a $28.1 million debut (most Hollywood movies have been doing nominal business in China). And the film is huge in South Korea, earning $13.1 million.

The film, which James Gunn directs, is the latest release from The Walt Disney Company and should overtake Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) as this weekend’s biggest winner in total box office proceeds.

The Guardians say goodbye
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released during a critical time for Marvel Studios. The MCU is coming off a disastrous disappointment with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), a significant blow for theaters. The third film for the Ant-Man franchise only gained $500 million at the box office worldwide and was expected to do better.

Guardians currently has a Rotten Tomatoes audience ranking of 96% and a Tomatometer of 80% and should perform nicely in theaters.

Have you seen Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters yet? If so, what did you think of the movie?

Mark Friedman

