James Gunn Slips, The Guardians WILL Be Back

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premiers May 5, 2023, and it’s billed as the final chapter in the ongoing saga of Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot. The whole affair is shaping up to be one of the most emotional Marvel movies of Phase Five, but it might not be goodbye just yet.

While it’s been confirmed several times that the team will not be the same after the events of the third movie, is Marvel truly finished with our favorite team of space outlaws? The team as we know them might be facing the chopping block, but the Guardians of the Galaxy carry a wide banner that many have claimed in the past.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The New Guard

James Gunn has worked wonders with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and he’s given Marvel fans no reason not to trust him with this third and final chapter. However, the prolific director might have majorly slipped up and given away a Thanos-sized secret.

Gunn has stated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be “the last time people will see this team of Guardians.” On paper, that sounds like all of the core members are at risk. However, there’s a dead giveaway in that one sentence alone.

Read Gunn’s quote again, “the last time people will see this team of Guardians.” Why would he say that if Marvel was completely, utterly, and undeniably done with the franchise? The answer, it’s because they aren’t.

While it’s been hinted that several characters will be leaving the series, reportedly by killing them off, consider the fact that the MCU is only making room for the next generation to take the helm. From the trailer alone, fans have already been introduced to key players directly from the comics. It might be safe to assume that Marvel is already prepping a new set of Guardians for a spinoff series.

The Next Generation

While there’s still a chance the 1969 team from the first run of Guardians could make an appearance, it’s more likely that the next generation will utilize more contemporary Marvel players. There’s no way a character as powerful as Adam Warlock won’t have some major role to play in the next phase of the MCU, and there might even be hope for Rocket’s team of furry friends as well.

Additionally, Marvel still has the NOVA Corps to open the door for Richard Rider/NOVA to join the fray, and even Chris Pratt has expressed interest in reprising his role as Star-Lord for another Marvel project. In short, the current team might be reaching their final chapter, but there’s still plenty of room to grow.

If Marvel’s Avengers can still go on without Iron Man, Black Widow, and Vision, what’s stopping that same logic from applying to the Guardians? The key message of the entire franchise is that teamwork makes the dream work, so it makes perfect sense that Marvel would want to expand that team.

