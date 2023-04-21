Disney+ Hints at Future Spider-Man Project

This week, Disney+ announced that the entirety of the Spider-Man series would be joining the tremendous catalog of superhero movies. Not only is the MCU’s rendition of everyone’s favorite wall-crawler finally making it onto Disney’s magical streaming service, but every true cinematic variant is too. This summer, all three Spider-Man film series will be available for subscribers to enjoy and rewatch, but perhaps for a good reason.

Marvel is facing the challenge of superhero fatigue, and filmmakers and fans have addressed the issue. A common train of thought in both camps is that Marvel needs to return to its roots by telling more traditional character-driven narratives than ones with multiverses and bashy-smashy fight sequences, and the prime example of this brand of narrative is everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. What better way to prep the audience than with a refresher course on Spidey 101?

A Secret Spider-Man Announcement?

If you’re a deeply dedicated Disney fan, you know the company always has subtle ways of hinting at future projects in their movies and media. To the untrained eye, Spider-Man joining the rest of Marvel’s mightiest heroes on Disney+ was, like Thanos, inevitable. However, why would Disney release all of Spidey’s material instead of those only in the MCU with Tom Holland?

Of all the MCU stories yet to be told, Spider-Man’s ongoing saga has perhaps one of the biggest varieties. Right now, the franchise is facing a return to the Spider-Verse, films based on Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, and a third Venom movie that just might be a cover for the Maximum Carnage storyline. Could Spider-Man: Home-Something be that far away?

We’re already expected to see Daredevil return to Hell’s Kitchen in a new series, and where did we last see Peter Parker at the end of No Way Home? It could be a new movie, a series, a crossover, or it just might be as simple as Disney adding him into the mix. One thing we know for certain is that the mouse isn’t done with the web-head yet.

Do you think Disney is planning something special for Spider-Man? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!