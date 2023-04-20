Marvel to Begin Filming Next Avengers Movie Despite Controversy

Despite all the Jonathan Majors controversy, Marvel Studios seems to be moving forward with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025).

The Jonathan Majors Controversy Continues

As mentioned above, the Jonathan Majors controversy continues to spiral out of control; this time, more women are speaking up about their past allegations of sexual misconduct against Majors.

Marvel and Creed III (2023) actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on several charges for those who don’t know. New details have been released regarding the potential costs and the victim’s state following the incident on that March Saturday.

Jonathan Majors, known chiefly for his villainous role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang The Conquerer in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and various other Marvel Studios projects, was arrested by New York police Saturday morning on March 25.

Since his arrest, everyone but MARVEL has dropped him due to these allegations. Not too long ago, Major’s attorney released some text messages that could help prove his innocence regarding that incident from last month.

But even with all this going on with Majors, Marvel Studios seems to be still moving forward with the next big Avengers film.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Start Filming Soon

The Direct recently reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025) would begin filming as early as Spring 2024, less than a year from now.

The big film is slated for release on May 2, 2025, but is still undergoing scrutiny as Jonathan Majors continues to pile on allegations.

Marvel Studios is already eyeing someone to replace Kang the Conquerer, as Yahoo! Entertainment recently reported that actor Damson Idris could be next to play Kang. Still, Marvel Studios have officially confirmed none of this.

In the article, Yahoo! Entertainment mentions the Hot Mic podcast, where insider Jeff Sneider talked about the potential for Marvel Studios to look into hiring this type of actor for the lead role of the next Avengers film.

Here’s what Sneider said:

“…And again, even though there hasn’t been any movement on the Jonathan Majors front, I’ve heard that’s the kind of actor who, like, if Jonathan Majors got the boot as Kang, someone like Damson Idris is the type of the person that [Marvel] may look at to replace him if that, in fact, happens…”

Again folks, no word on whether or not Majors will be replaced as Kang in the upcoming Avengers film or whether or not an actor like Damson Idris could replace Majors.

But who would you pick to be Kang if Majors were to be replaced? Sound off in the comments below.